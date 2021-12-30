New SaitaMask Crypto Wallet Passes CertiK Auditing Certification | More About $SAITAMA Tokens

Saitama crypto platform confirmed that it passed an audit check from CertiK on Wednesday, Dec. 29. According to the latest report, the SaitaMask smart wallet is now certified for usage, making it "issue free and hacker resistant," per auditing firm.

SaitaMask Crypto Wallet as 'One-Stop Shop'

According to a report from ZDNET, the certification that Saitama passed would now allow users to buy, sell, and put their assets with ease. This means that they could transfer coins without exiting the mobile app.

The newly-created cryptocurrency site is expected to launch in January 2022, connecting investors to fresh blockchain platform. The firm said that it would utilize various tools to help them select the best desirable choices for the investments.

Saitama noted that the "Edutainment platform" will be beneficial for users who want to know more about investing and finance.

What is $SAITAMA Token?

In the same report from ZDNET, the audit passing of Saitama would also hint at more accessible options for the $SAITAMA tokens on the platform. At the time of writing, there were nearly 300,000 people who held the coins.

The market cap for this cryptocurrency sits at $4 billion, according to a press release by Saitama.

The $SAITAMA meme coin was launched on the ERC-20 Ethereum blockchain on May 31. The firm said that it would involve "smart coding" for its tokens in the crypto network. This would help the holders, especially the "loyal token" holders, safeguard their assets against crypto whales.

In addition, this would avoid the risk of market price manipulation, which could result in an unexpected token sell-out.

In the meantime, the auditing giant CertiK is helping PeckShield in auditing the largest exchange platform in the world, Binance. The security-centered ranking platform, which is based in New York, would review the listed tokens on the site on top of providing a comprehensive security audit.

In order to protect Binance users from online threats and attacks, the "Project Shield" will serve as a solution for investors who regularly access their assets on the platform.

Blockchain Wallets to Explore Before 2022

Back in September, Tech Times listed the top five best NFT wallets for investors. These include Metamask, Enjin, Trust Wallet, Math Wallet, and Alpha Wallet.

For NFT fans who are currently exploring more platforms to keep their digital assets, these top recommended wallets should be on your list for this year.

Meanwhile, Santa Floki saw a huge leap in its prices after Elon Musk tweeted the name of this meme coin. The tweet resulted in $0.0000005218 from $0.0000000129.

In another report, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is reportedly looking forward to monitoring illegal blockchain activities by collecting crypto data from users.

Read Also: Twitter Crypto Scam: 'Moon Nation CEO' Ben Todar Warns People About Scammers Impersonating Him [BEWARE]

