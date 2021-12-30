Over 475K Tesla Model 3 and Model S EVs were recalled by the company due to potentially dangerous concerns. With that, the safety concerns include the rearview camera and trunk issues which could increase the risk for the models to crash.

Almost Half a Million Telsa Model 3 and Model S EVs Recalled

According to the story by GlobalNews.ca, Tesla recalls over 475K cars due to safety concerns as per the US road safety regulators. With that, the shares of Tesla dropped down by 1.1% in premarket trading, which is a significant amount given Tesla's trillion market cap.

The popular US electric vehicle manufacturer will recall a whopping 356,309 cars for the Tesla Model 3 2017-2020 to address the rearview camera issues. To add, 119,009 Tesla Model S vehicles will also be recalled due to front hood problems as per NHTSA or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Concerning Issue for the Tesla Model 3 Sedans

The total number of vehicles to be recalled is close to half of a million Tesla vehicles delivered last year. As per the publication, Tesla was unavailable when they reached out to ask for a comment regarding the matter.

The NHTSA noted that for the Model 3 sedans, the rearview camera cable harness could be damaged by opening and closing the trunk's lid. This would prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

Concerning Issue for the Tesla Model S Vehicles

As for the Model S vehicles, the front hood latch problems could lead a trunk to open even without any warning. This would potentially result in obstructing the visibility of the driver and increase the risk of a crash, as per Tesla.

The NHTSA noted that as of the moment, Tesla remains unaware of any crashes, injuries, or even deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars. The NHTSA is currently investigating Tesla over some other issues.

NHTSA Probes 580K Tesla Vehicles Due to Games Making Tesla Issue Recalls

The NHTSA had launched a probe on 580,000 Tesla vehicles due to Tesla's decision to allow games to be played on car screens despite them being in motion. Tesla, however, has subsequently agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on the vehicle screens whenever the cars are in motion, as per the NHTSA.

The NHTSA opened a formal safety probe directly into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a number of different crashes were reported involving Tesla models as well as emergency vehicles.

As also reported by Reuters, due to the pressure from NHTSA, Tesla has agreed that in February, they will be recalling 135,000 vehicles that have touch-screen displays capable of failing and could raise the risk of a crash.

