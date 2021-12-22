Google has just upgraded its Google Voice features to allow users to control how they greet individuals or groups. Aside from that, the company has also added some unique features, including forwarding, filtering, and other customization options.

Google Voice Adds Customization Options

According to the story by PCMag, Google Voice has just stepped up its game by improving the call experience of its users through the introduction of a number of customization options. These customization options include sending calls the user doesn't want to get directly to voicemail.

Instead of receiving an actual call, users can automatically put them on voicemail for numbers that the user doesn't want to hear from. To expand, users will be getting more control of how their device responds to certain calls as well.

New Settings Allows Users to Create New Rules

Through the Google Voice settings, users will be able to create their own rules for what to do with incoming calls. This means allowing users to forward people to another number or sending those calls directly to voicemail.

As per a Google Workspace update, it was stated that the options would allow users to route incoming calls in different ways that can prove very efficient to the users' workflow and productivity. This includes granular settings being made available for specific contacts.

Users will also be given a choice to screen calls coming from certain people, set custom voicemail greetings for a number of individual callers, and even choose to apply the rules they set to all of their contacts or specific groups.

How to Change Google Voice Settings

In order to take advantage of this particular feature and customize your device so that it responds specifically to certain calls, follow these steps.

1. Go to Settings

2. Click on Calls

3. Select Custom

Once in custom, users will be able to choose whether to apply forwards or start making changes to individuals or lists. Users can apply their rules to all of their contacts, coworkers, family, starred contacts, neighbors, friends, and even anonymous callers.

Options for Call Customization

Once in custom, users will be able to choose which rules to apply and which numbers or contacts should those rules be applied to. These include rules on forwarding or ignoring certain contacts.

Based on the decision, users can also choose which number to ring, set a specific voicemail greeting for certain numbers, and even whether to screen the call. To expand, call screening would announce the caller's name and allow users to choose whether they want to answer or send that call directly to voicemail. To add, users will be able to view, create, edit, or even delete their set personal rules at any given time.

