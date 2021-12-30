The New York City police and first responders are going to get 184 Mustang Mach-Es as the city plans to take a step forward towards a fully electric fleet. This is a huge step made by NYC towards its ultimate goal.

New York City Orders 184 Fully Electric Ford Mustang Mach-Es

New York City recently announced that they had ordered 184 fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-Es. These electric vehicles will be used by both law enforcement as well as emergency response workers.

The vehicles are now set to be delivered come June 2022 as part of a massive $11.5 million contract expected to remain in place for a solid five years.

Mach-Es to be Used by Different New York City Departments

The city noted that the New York Police Department would use the Mach-Es, the Department of Correction, New York City's Sheriff's Office, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, and even some other emergency management and response departments.

According to the story by The Verge, New York City is planning to buy a full 1,250 electric vehicles by the year 2022. This move will transition all law enforcement vehicles to electric vehicles by the year 2035.

NYC's Goal of having a Fully Electric Fleet

As per the NYC chief fleet officer, Keith Kerman, law enforcement vehicles make up the largest and most visible part of the City's official fleet. He added that the order of all-electric Mach-Es will help enable law enforcement agencies to be able to put electric models to the full test and even work out maintenance, sirens, and lights, charging, and even some other operating issues.

Kerman noted that this is a critical step towards their goal of having a fully electric fleet. With that, as per the publication, this year has been a huge year for EVs, but many automakers have been struggling to scale their production.

Ford Struggled with Release of the Mach-E

The Mach-E itself had a shaky rollout back in March, and its manufacturer, Ford, was forced to delay deliveries to a whopping 4,500 customers. To expand, the order by New York City is part of a much broader push towards integrating electric vehicles directly into government fleets.

In January, however, the government noted that his administration would help phase out the government's use of ga-powered vehicles within its fleet of over 600,000 vehicles. Earlier the year, the President signed a historic $1 trillion infrastructure bill investing billions into building a network of EV chargers all across the country.

The head of the mayor's office on climate, Ben Furnas, gave a statement. As per Furnas, every single City vehicle they can electrify becomes one step forward when it comes to advancing clean air and achieving a climate-friendly New York City.

