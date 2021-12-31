A certain game studio is pushing a "Mortal Kombat" remake involving the original game trilogy by virtue of a signature campaign.

The studio, named Eyeballistic, wants to remake the OG MK trilogy after reportedly getting a blessing from Ed Boon way back in 2016, reports GameInformer.

The studio aims to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary this year with this remake. They plan to release their so-called MKT to PC and consoles, including all of the original characters from MK1 to MK3 until the arcade game "Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3."

The petition is now live on change.org. It aims to collect 25,000 signatures, but with just how fast the signatures have been coming, it might cross its signature threshold in no time.

Eyeballistic got the blessing to remake the original MK trilogy in HD straight from Boon over five years ago. But while the iconic franchise's co-creator expressed his full support for the studio's project, Warner Bros. declined.

WB's main reason was that they're not confident the OG "Mortal Kombat" remake will sell over 100,000 units all over the world. With not enough projected sales, the company deemed that it was not worth marketing the game at all.

For the uninitiated, WB owns the IP as of the moment.

But should the game get greenlit, it will be fully current-gen exclusive, as per the original Game Informer report. That means it's releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch seems to be the only outlier.

The game's reported price, however, will not be typical "next-gen" fare: a relatively affordable $39.99. If you remember, games exclusive for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles made headlines for being priced at $70, instead of the tried-and-tested $60.

Read also: LOOK: T-Pain Flexes $2,000 Mortal Kombat 'Sub-Zero' Inspired Face Mask From Louis Vuitton on Twitch!

When Will This 'Mortal Kombat' Remake Come?

Since the petition is still ongoing, there is no confirmation that the game is in development yet. But Eyeballistic is looking to actually approach WB about the project after reaching a certain milestone.

As per NintendoLife, the studio will go directly to WB to try and appeal the remake once they reach 100,000 signatures on the petition. They have also started a social media campaign with the hashtag #BBMKT, which stands for "bring back Mortal Kombat trilogy."

A Potential Return To The OG For MK

Despite the entire MK game franchise about to celebrate three decades in the gaming industry, it has already undergone a departure from its original formula.

It all started with "Mortal Kombat (2011)," a reboot title developed by NetherRealm Studios. It earned great reviews when it came out, with IGN giving it a solid 8 out of 10 for its excellent combat and sound.

For now, MK fans will need to wait a little bit before the project even gets the thumbs up from Warner Bros.

Related: NetherRealm 'Mortal Kombat 11' Support is Over, Time for Studios Next Game

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.