Warner Bros.' still-unannounced video game called "Multiversus," which is said to be similar to Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros.," has suffered another leak.

The new leak includes potential stages as well as possible playable characters and gameplay. Possible playable characters include Superman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Gandalf from "Lord of the Rings," and Arya Stark from "Game of Thrones."

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm any details about "Multiversus," including release date and the consoles they are playable on.

Warner Bros. 'Multiversus' Leak

Warner Bros.' "Multiverse," a still-unannounced video game that is said to be similar to Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros.," has suffered another leak.

According to a report by Eurogamer, leaked documents pertaining to the game share details about potential stages, playable characters, and even the similarities it has with "Smash Bros."

Per the Eurogamer report, two possible stages that can be featured in "Multiversus" are "Adventure Time's" Tree House and "Rick and Morty's" Get Schwifty concert.

The new leak also "shows just how similar 'Multiversus' is to 'Smash Bros.,' and apparently confirms a 'knock-back percentage' system Smash Bros. fans will be familiar with."

Related Article: Warner Bros. Smash Bros-Like Game, 'Multiversus,' Likely to Include Batman, Gandalf, MORE

Is LeBron James Part of 'Multiversus'?

Ever since the first "Multiversus" leaks, much has been revealed about the possible playable characters of the game. The following Warner Bros. characters have been revealed by the leaks of Multiversus:

"Scooby Doo's" Shaggy

"Rick and Morty's" Rick

"Lord of the Rings'" Gandalf

"Game of Thrones'" Arya Stark

"Adventure Time's" Finn and Jake

Tom and Jerry

Fred Flinstone

Mad Max

Johnny Bravo

Bugs Bunny

Batman

Wonder Woman

Superman

Harley Quinn

For those who are hoping that basketball superstar LeBron James may be part of the game due to "Space Jam 2," the Eurogamer report says that he will be sold as a DLC.

Reddit Leak

Details of the project first emerged via Reddit. The leak was posted by a user with the handle hugeleakeractually.

According to the user, "Multiversus" was actually already in the works even before Nickelodeon announced it's upcoming game "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl," which also has a similar concept to "Super Smash Bros."

The leaker also shared other alleged details about "Multiversus."

"It's a Tag Team game. Not sure if that means you pick two characters and switch between them. Or if each "character" is actually a pair, or if each character is an individual and you only switch when you lose a stock." the Reddit post reads.

Among the characters listed above, those that hugeleakeractually said he could confirm are the following:

Shaggy

Gandalf

Tom and Jerry

Batman

Fred Flinstone

Mad Max

Johnny Bravo

The Reddit user also claimed that Harry Potter and Ron Weasley from the "Harry Potter" series "are apparently in but the rights are weird so they stopped development on them." The leaker, however, noted that this could have been said in jest.

Read Also: 'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl' Is Shaping Up To Be Not 'Just Another Smash Clone'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.