Elon Musk shows how proud and happy he is for the achievements of Tesla in the last quarter of 2021, mainly as Q4 had a roaring 300,000 production and deliveries of electric vehicles. The massive production alone is enough to show it to the world and other competitors who are the boss, but the company also gained a lot towards the end.

Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla of Q4's Job Well Done

Elon Musk attributed the success of the last quarter of 2021 to the worldwide team of Tesla, and this triumph is a win for the company's collective effort.

Not only one gigafactory or branch prevailed last 2021, as it was a round-up of the different production lines of the clean energy manufacturers.

The company is known for its 2022 electric vehicles and clean energy plans, with talks of even new cars coming to production.

Both the Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Cybertruck slates for 2022, soon to see the release from the company in the coming months.

Great work by Tesla team worldwide! https://t.co/lsDTCJtMrp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2022

Tesla Q4 2021 Achievements: What are they?

Tesla made 305,000 electric vehicles in the Quarter Four of 2021, and that alone is a massive achievement.

However, it also sold 308,000 units of the company's electric vehicle to the public.

The numbers alone are enough to convince the world just how influencing Tesla is as a clean energy company, bringing the top stats it has for everyone working hard behind the scenes. The year 2022 is here, and the company is up for new tricks up its sleeves.

Tesla's 2022 Plans

One of the most important news this 2022 is the upcoming new models of the famous Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles that would sport new AMD Chips and a new battery design from the primary production of Tesla. The venture only means that Tesla is here for the long run and is already on its way to better some of the top purchased vehicles among its fleet.

Among other EV plans and soon releases by the company, Tesla and its CEO are also on the verge of conserving the planet with its Clean Energy 2022 campaign.

It would not be Tesla alone for this, as another of Musk's companies, SpaceX, is also joining the fight for sustainability and preserving the environment for more generations to come.

2022 will be a big year for Tesla with its many focuses that would bring a massive change in the EV landscape. Now that other companies and market rivals are coming, Tesla has to step up its game.

What this means is that Tesla is not the kind of company that would stand back the following year for its innovations and offers.

Elon Musk has a lot planned for the company, soon for the world to witness.

