Tesla's 2021 Deliveries Increased by 87% Compared to 2020! What to Expect This 2022

Tesla's delivery performance was able to beat its 2020 record. On Sunday, Jan. 2, the giant EV maker confirmed that it could ship 936,000 electric car models in 2021.

This is a massive increase since it is 87% more compared to its 2022 delivery performance. Thanks to the efforts made by Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, it was able to exceed the estimation made by Wall Street experts.

As of the moment, Tesla is doing its best to provide a better EV experience to its consumers. The innovations made by the company are currently essential to the rising EV market as more zero-emission cars arrive.

Recently, TechTimes reported Elon Musk's EV prediction, saying that it would still take years before eco-friendly models replace traditional cars.

Tesla's 2021 Deliveries Reach New Record

According to Reuters' latest report, the Tesla deliveries between October and December 2021 have increased by around 70%. The giant EV maker delivered about 308,000 electric cars to its consumers across the globe in the 4th quarter of 2021.

On the other hand, The New York Times reported that Tesla generated most sales in China and Europe. Because of its great delivery performance last year, the company saw massive profit and stock increases.

Musk was also able to open new EV factories in various countries, such as Germany and Texas. Right now, Tesla will make sure to maintain, or exceed, its performance before 2022 ends.

But, a lot of things could still happen since it is still the 1st quarter of the year.

What to Expect From Tesla's 2022 Performance?

Loup Ventures, a stage venture capital firm, believes that Tesla will be able to beat the consensus vehicle expectations for 2022. If this happens, it would be able to overtake Rivian and Lucid Motors when it comes to EV shipments.

There's a high chance that Tesla will dominate EV manufacturers when it comes to deliveries, especially since Lucid Motors and Rivian are claimed to be underperforming.

"We believe Rivian and Lucid will be challenged to meet consensus delivery expectations given they are ramping production into a tight labor and component market," said a Loup Ventures analyst, Gene Munster.

In other news, Tesla Model Y and Model 3 are expected to receive new AMD SoCs this 2022.

