Apple watchOS 8.3's bug is stopping its users from charging their smart wearable when they are topping up their battery with a cheap third-party charger.

Several owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 have already stormed Twitter, Reddit, and even Apple Support Communities to report that they are experiencing a new charging issue after they have installed the latest version of the watchOS.

Apple watchOS 8.3

The Apple watchOS 8.3 rolled out to the public last Dec. 13, making it the latest version of the software out there. Meanwhile, the first watchOS 8 debuted during the WWDC last June.

It turns out that some users are only updating their Apple smart wearable by now. As such, complaints that after installing the 8.3 version of the OS they could no longer charge their watch have only been flooding now.

The latest update is supposed to bring bug fixes along with performance improvements.

On top of that, the new version also introduced new features, such as the App Privacy Report and Apple Music Voice Plan.

The Apple Privacy Report monitors the private data that the apps on the smart wearable are accessing.

On the flip side, the Apple Music Voice Plan allows its users to ask the virtual assistant of the iPhone maker, Siri, to play any playlists or songs from Apple Music.

However, it appears that aside from that, Apple also introduced a new bug with the latest update.

Apple watchOS 8.3 Bug Stops Third-Party Charging

As per the news story by MacRumors, the Apple Watch users who are complaining are using third-party chargers.

One of the complaints even noted that the bug after updating to watchOS 8.3 does not stop charging instantly. Instead, it will still top up the battery at about 2 percent before it completely halts.

On the other hand, other users report that their Apple Watch instantly stopped charging when using their third-party chargers.

It is worth noting that some users have initially suggested that the latest bug is only seen on the Apple Watch Series 7. However, it turns out that even the older versions of the smartwatch, such as the Series 5, are also experiencing the same charging issue.

Apple Insider added in the same report that one of their readers tipped the news outlet that the Series 5 watch is also affected by the mess, noting that he is using a generic Amazon charger stand.

Apple watchOS 8.3 Charging Issue: How to Fix

As of writing, the Cupertino tech giant has yet to acknowledge the charging issue from its watchOS 8.3 update. As such, there are no concrete solutions yet for those who are primarily using third-party chargers for their wearables.

However, numerous complaints have been saying that using the official charger from Apple does not manifest the charging issue. That said, if you still have the original charger, it could be a temporary fix in the meantime.

