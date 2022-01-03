Netgear is making its Meural smart picture frame a display for digital art collectibles, NFTs, with its new partnership with MetaMask Cryptocurrency. The venture would focus on storing the said digital collectibles and having them on display, providing a secure place to have NFTs bought with blockchains, and bringing a new way to showcase the tokens.

Netgear's Meural is now an NFT Display for Art Collectibles

Gone are the days when a hung portrait on the wall costs a lot of money to print, and if a person wants it gone, the picture frame needs to go under new printing and design. Netgear's Meural changes its smart picture frame display that also works as a display canvas that can switch upon the user's discretion.

However, not only are digital photos accepter here.

Netgear is now working with MetaMask Cryptocurrency to put non-fungible tokens (NFT) to the digital canvas known to be the Meural.

The networking hardware company promises that its display would securely store the NFT and avoid being stolen and taken away by people who do not own it.

Netgear and MetaMask Cryptocurrency's NFT Display

MetaMask Cryptocurrency is a known NFT marketplace in the industry today, and its partnership with Netgear will help enable the entrance of these tokens to its Meural.

Anything purchased under MetaMask can directly feed into the Netgear landscape, thus bringing NFTs to the Meural portraits.

It can display any NFT from MetaMask and have it available for display on the said digital canvas.

NFTs and the Digital World Now

NFTs are a common form of digital art now, and despite the lengthy process of creating one, many people are showcasing these tokens to different interested buyers for their collection. Now, many companies offer NFT games, and it focuses on company-made digital art to be incorporated in an interactive way to earn and grow a collection.

NFT games work by focusing on the way to earn and play, with its reward system being the digital art itself, may it be shards or fragments to create a whole. After which, people can now resell or trade them and earn in the process.

However, the origins of NFTs are not entirely rooted in playing to earn, as a lot of people still focus on looking for something that connects to them and then buying them for their collection.

Cryptocurrency's emergence as an accepted monetary system made NFT a massive thing today, as both are interconnected in blockchains and digital money. The more people invest or turn into cryptocurrency, the more NFTs are an accepted form of digital art.

Netgear and MetaMask's efforts bring NFTs to the real world, something that can turn it into a tangible piece of art, encased in a smart picture frame.

