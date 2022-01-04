"Fortnite" pro player and former World Cup runner-up Dave Jong, also known by his gamertag "Rojo," has announced his retirement from the competitive scene.

Quitting competitive Fortnite, can’t spend all my time on competing and I don’t like half assing things. Might coach one or two duos depending on how well I know you and your goals as players — Rojo (@Rojo11) January 3, 2022

With this announcement, it would be the end of a short but otherwise excellent career for Rojo. According to ESTNN, he gained his fame in the competitive scene by winning the runner-up prize in the "Fortnite" World Cup alongside Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman.

Together, the duo placed second out of 100 teams in the 2019 competition behind Emil "nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen and David "aqua" Wang. They bagged the whopping $2.25 million cash prize, with Ashman gaining notoriety among the competitors for using a controller in a mouse and keyboard-heavy field, reports The Verge.

As you can see in Rojo's tweet, he revealed that his future plans might include him coaching a solo player or a duo depending on how well he knows the players and their goals. The now former "Fortnite" pro, however, will not be completely leaving the scene behind.

Jong maintains a Twitch channel called Rojo11, which is relatively small considering an ex-eSports pro of his caliber. As of late, his channel has over 11,600 subscribers. He also has a YouTube channel of the same name, which has over 9,400 subscribers as of this writing.

This decision was likely predated when Jong joined TwitchCon shortly after his World Cup stint. There, he competed against other pros and streamers like Richard "KingRichard" Nelson and Martin "MrSavage" Foss. He finished in fourth place.

However, his stint at the Fortnite Champions Series wasn't as stellar, with him failing to reach the finals since Chapter 2 Season 4 concluded.

'Fortnite' Pro Player Profile: Rojo

Jong is considered one of the best players to ever grace Epic Games' massively popular battle royale title. And he has had quite a three-year career to prove it.

According to stats posted on eSportsEarnings, Rojo has won a total of $1.214,643.33 from a total of 23 tournaments he participated in-he and Wolfiez split the $2.25 million World Cup cash prize. He hails from The Netherlands, and is considered probably the best player in the country.

Jong previously played under the Canadian eSports team Lazarus.

eSportsEarnings says that his overall world ranking is listed at #84, but that could be much higher. All in all, he is considered among the 50 best "Fortnite" players on the planet by eSportsBets.com, placing him alongside a few other greats.

In eSportsBets' list, he is ranked at 26th behind North American player Brodie "Rehx" Franks, who currently plays for the eSports team 100 Thieves. That list, however, is topped by Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, who is considered as the world's highest-earning "Fortnite" player-not to mention a Guinness World Record holder for being the first solo player to win the competition's $3 million grand prize.

