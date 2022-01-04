CES 2022 has started to bring new technologies that would definitely excite many people across the globe. These include the latest LiDAR model of Blickfeld called Qb2.

Aside from this new system, the German company also announced its new Percept software, which is specifically designed to translate LiDAR data into actionable information with ease.

This means that the two new products can be used together. As of the moment, various tech manufacturers are already using LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging in other devices, such as Apple.

You can see this in the camera feature of the advanced iPhone 13, allowing you to have better virtual reality outputs.

Blickfeld's New 3D LiDAR System

The new Qb2 is a 3D LiDAR system that can combine software and hardware on the same tool. According to Blickfeld's official website, this new Light Detection and Ranging system start the new LiDAR era for tech companies.

"The future of LiDAR is smart. Powerful software will be crucial to get the most benefit from the immense data captured," said the German tech firm.

The company added that it could generate comprehensive information in the form of object or event lists. Qb2 can do this by embedding the software in its sensors.

Also Read: CES 2022: Oral-B's Smart Toothbrush IO-series Connects to an iPhone with Dental Health Coaching in Real-Time

"This will make the handling even easier, and allows customers to quickly deploy and operate LiDAR solutions," added the company.

Blickfeld also explained that the new Qb2 system could lead to more similar technologies in the LiDAR domain. If you want to see more details about this new software, you can visit this link.

Blickfeld's Percept Software

Aside from Qb2, Blickfeld also unveiled its new Percept software. This system offers a user-friendly interface, which can extract the value from 3D data more efficiently and smoother compared to other models.

Consumers can generate actionable data by creating and deploying projects, thanks to the new browser-based setup system. This means that people no longer need to have advanced knowledge in 3D data processing just to create scalable solutions.

As of the moment, the new Percept software is already being deployed in other companies and agencies, such as Frankfurt airport, which helps the travel agency's employees in their customer projects.

For more news updates about CES 2022 and other similar tech events, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: CES 2022: EVOSONICS to Introduce Evo Sleep, Sonic Scalp Massager, and More Healthcare Devices

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.