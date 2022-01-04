CES 2022: EVOSONICS to Introduce Evo Sleep, Sonic Scalp Massager, and More Healthcare Devices

Healthcare firm EVOSONICS will be submitting tech devices focused on obesity management, rehabilitation, and sleep tech for the upcoming CES 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 5, CEO Jason Choi announced earlier this week.

What is EVOSONICS

EVOSONICS, a South Korean company is currently planning to bring more healthcare products as part of the huge tech event. The firm will be doing this through modules centered on sound vibration and self-development.

Beginning from the field of physical therapy, the idea behind sound vibration is becoming more popular. So far, it has been commercialized in the field of health improvement. Some devices have the power to ease the pain.

Recently, EVOSONICS has wanted to develop a vehicle seat application technology that will focus on sound wave vibration. There would be another set of products that will adopt the same technology, like in the place of the response vibration massage chair.

EVOSONICS Products For CES 2022

The Korean healthcare company has been widely-known for its professional medical device development projects, which have reached a value of $3 billion won. Moreover, the firm later concluded that it could enter the medical care market through its attempt to bring electronic drugs to reality.

So much for that, EVOSONICS continues to rely on its original acoustic vibration module, which can be incorporated in several healthcare fields.

Besides introducing the acoustic vibration system to the beauty market, EVOSONICS is planning to bring 12 products under the areas such as "Medical," "Beauty," and "Rehabilitation Sports." Some of them are already on their way to being mass-produced.

"We have prepared a large exhibition hall with 8 booths in the Sands Expo (The Venetian Expo) inside CES," Evosonics CEO Jason Choi said in the press release.

With that, we could expect the company to introduce the pillow-type sleep tech device called "Evo Sleep" at the CES 2022. This product applies sonic vibration. It also has a feature that helps the user to sleep.

To add, "Sonic Scalp Massager" will be the beauty device that will grace the tech event. On the other hand, "Pherapy" will tackle sound wave body management.

For Rehabilitation and Sports, EVOSONICS wil exhibit sonic vibration balance cushion "Perhaps Body" and sonic full-body massager "Dr.spa Pro."

As part of its entry for the medical device product, the company will be bringing the "Evocell" (sound wave/ion device).

