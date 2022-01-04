CES 2022 Innovation Award winner, Pharaoh O2, comes from Bodyfriend, a famous South Korean health tech company that brings massage chairs with intricate and luxurious designs. The goal of the Bodyfriend massage chairs is to let a person relax for a stressful day and relieve muscles of strain and hard work, bringing overall wellness to a person.

CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner: Pharaoh O2 from Bodyfriend

Bodyfriend brought a lot of products for its innovations showcase in the event, but one device stood out of the limelight, and it is the Pharaoh O2 that won CES 2022's Innovation Award. The health tech device offers more than what meets the eye, and it is because the Pharaoh O2 is for luxury and relaxation above all others.

The Pharaoh O2 brings the XD PRO Massage Module to the table, and it is Bodyfriend's take on relieving stress and fatigue from a person's body. It also brings the perineal massage and O2 care functions that promote circulation more.

The innovation award signifies the use and function of the product, making it the company's best on the list. However, Bodyfriend also brought out its other products worth checking out. It also brings other devices to the table.

Bodyfriend's CES 2022 Showcase: What Does it Bring New?

Who knew that massage chairs now focus on health tech, not only for recreational purposes? Bodyfriend changes this with its release, as the company brings more to what meets the eye with their products.

CES 2022 and other showcases in the event

Tech companies have been preparing for the Consumer Electronics Show all year-round, in time for January of every year to bring their innovations for the world to see. However, in 2022, it faces the threat of the Omicron variant.

Companies were torn to present online or in-person, as the organizers initially set up to do here.

Several companies have already dropped out of the showcase, but the organizers and some people think that the show must continue the events as they happen now. Notable companies whose presence was the awaited ones from CES 2022 canceled their appearance to protect their employees and staff from exposure.

Nevertheless, CES 2022 brings an array of new tech devices in the world, bringing everything from everyday portable tech down to health tech with the likes of Bodyfriend. The massage chairs are indeed a luxury to afford, but the device offers more than what meets the eye, making it an award-winning device for this year's showcase.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

