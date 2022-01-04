CES 2022 saw South Korea-based heavy equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat introduce a new, all-electric track loader which they say will "power the future of work."

In a report by Yahoo, the aforementioned electric vehicle is called the Bobcat T7X. But it's not just an all-electric, compact track loader, as it also features absolutely no hydraulics, making it the first machine of its kind.

And being all-electric, Doosan Bobcat's new machine is billed as having zero emissions, while also retaining the performance of similar diesel-powered track loaders.

Company CEO and president Scott Park said that with the T7X, their focus is to "help customers maximize both sustainability and productivity," all in order to help "build a better world."

With the introduction of the new compact track loader, one company has already called dibs on an order: Sunbelt Rentals. The company is considered a leader in the equipment rental business, and has already committed to acquire a massive fleet of Bobcat T7Xs, alongside electric compact excavators.

This news comes after a bevy of so-called "smart construction" concepts were revealed shortly before CES 2022 commenced.

Hyundai Construction Equipment, along with Hyundai Doosan Infracore, showcased their new smart construction machines. Their roster of excavators, loaders, and dump trucks will reportedly be fully unmanned, according to ForConstructionPros.

With announcements like these, it is made evident that more companies are looking to make their businesses sustainable and environmentally friendly-especially those who have been the biggest offenders in terms of emissions.

CES 2022: Is The Future Really 'Green?'

There is a heavier push for a more "green" future in almost everything; construction industries included. As such, Doosan Bobcat's new machine could very well fit into the new niche, but will it actually achieve what it wants?

Here at Tech Times, it was previously discussed whether an electric vehicle is even "green" at all. The short answer was yes, but the long answer was quite complicated. Any EV can be technically as "green" as it can be, as long as it actually gets its energy from renewable sources.

It still remains to be seen whether or not the Bobcat T7X will be recharged using the renewable power grid or traditional power generation practices; the latter being not so environmentally friendly in the long run due to its widespread use of fossil fuels.

Doosan Bobcat proudly announced that their new compact track loader produces zero emissions, which can be considered a bold claim. But it's design does feature a massive upgrade in terms of trying to be "green."

For one, the company designed the loader to use a single quart of coolant. This is an extremely small amount compared to the 57 gallons of fluid required to operate Doosan Bobcat's other diesel/hydraulic-powered loaders.

Furthermore, its lithium-ion battery comes with a power management system that will, as designed, automatically turn off power to save energy when not in use.

