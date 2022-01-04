A global leader in developing intelligent and powerful home cleaning appliances, Dreame Technology recently announced that it would attend CES 2022 with a variety of new features to demonstrate the unprecedented breadth of its technological innovations.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 is set to kick off in the first week of January, an annual premier gathering event for the tech industry to show off the latest technology for consumers.

As initially announced, exhibitors could virtually or physically attend the event, unlike the CES 2021, an all-digital tech fair. Although some high-profile exhibitors switched from a physical existence to a virtual one amid the threat of the Omicron variant, a huge number of participating exhibitors will turn up to the trade fair.

"A lot of companies have a very solid backup plan from a digital perspective, which is not something we had last year," Creative Strategies analyst Milanesi told Investor's Business Daily.

With an in-person affair this year, consumers will have the chance to see, touch, feel and use products being showcased during the show-allowing brands to create in-depth connections with them.

DreamTech at CES 2022

Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, announced that it will take part in the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, allowing them to introduce and further boast its innovations to international tech consumers.

In the 2021 CES event, Dreame Technology established itself as a leader within the smart cleaning industry. The company displayed its flagship cordless vacuum cleaner T20, V11. Also on display were its robot vacuum cleaner D9.

Needless to say, Dreame Technology's appearance at last year's CES was a triumph, and this year, they will return to the biggest and most anticipated tech show with another set of unparalleled smart home cleaning appliances of their own.

CES 2022: DreameTech's Breakthrough Technologies

Most consumer tech companies have a well-known habit of using their conferences as a launchpad for the rest of the year, usually introducing their newest products or services.

Following the success of their appearance in CES 2021, Dreame Technology is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on when it comes to smart home cleaning appliances at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

At the CES 2022, the anticipation and expectations are high, but Dreame will set higher standards for their new and upcoming vacuum cleaners that will sweep the audience off their feet and leave competitors in a pile of dust:

● DreameTech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

They say that you also become a vacuum cleaner when you clean your vacuum, but the W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner won't agree with that. Dreametech's W10 makes cleaning even easier with its self-cleaning mop pads that rinse, scrub, and dry on their own.

This is the first of Dreametech's robot vacuums & mops to offer this feature, and it differs from most models in the market by how thoroughly it cleans. Furthermore, it also has a strong suction that can pick up even pet hair from hard floors and even on carpets.

In addition, the W10 robot vacuum cleaner also has an anti-entanglement design and double-rotating mop. Plus, it features an ultrasonic carpet recognition to clean different types of floors.

● DreameTech L10 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Dreametech's L10 Pro offers a top-of-the-line navigation system that combines 3D mapping and LiDAR technology for the vacuum you need at home.

These technologies enable its autonomous navigation with an ability to learn floor plans, avoid over 100+ obstacles, and optimize cleaning routes. With this vacuum, you can sweep, mop, and lift dust and pet hair from the floor or deep within the carpet, allowing you to do a dry and wet clean at the same time.

● DreameTech T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The competitors can bite the dust with this one as it sets forth an advanced sensing technology that can monitor dust concentration levels. Featuring both cordless and handheld power, this vacuum is ideal for stairs with hard floors.

Additionally, the brush boasts a recognition feature that automatically adjusts suction according to what is suitable for a hard floor or carpet surface.

● DreameTech H11 Max Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The H11 dry and wet vacuum cleaner is graced with a cordless, self-cleaning, and lightweight design, and it functions as a one-stop cleaning solution for hard floors. Because it's automated, you can clear the roller brush by simply pressing a button.

Then, the dirt separation system separates dirt and water from the brush and dumps them into a dirty water tank. Besides being automatic, it also features an intuitive screen status display.

Why DreameTech is the Dream Technology

Customers considering smart home appliances should consider the benefits of functionality, convenience, security, and savings that come along with them. The best home cleaning appliances can identify zones where you're wasting more energy than you actually need to, allowing you to save time, effort, and money.

With the help of Dreame Technology, you know life won't suck. Being among the first to amplify the need to automate cleaning, so you can sit back and relax, Dreame also listens to what your household needs: smart home cleaning appliances to say goodbye to dust bunnies hiding in your floors using just minimal effort.

Like how loud most vacuum cleaners usually are, DreameTech will surely make a noise at the CES 2022 with products that will wipe spectators out of every competitors' booth and have them gazing at their latest cleaning appliances.

If the CES 2021 was a blast for attendees -- this time, Dreame will start your 2022 with crisp technology and immaculate innovations.

Join Dreame from January 5 to 8 on their way to show off smart home cleaning appliances only at CES 2022! Don't forget to bring your friends and relatives over to the booth, too!

