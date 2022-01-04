LG and Independa bring telehealth to Smart TVs with their built-in app and new functions to contact health professionals directly from the large display. The consultation comes with a fee from Independa, but it brings immediacy to a patient's needs and concerns. The connection will be made over the internet, focusing on the consultation with health professionals.

LG and Independa's Venture to Bring Telehealth to Smart TVs

LG announced that its lineup of innovations would bring better tech found in its smart TVs.

One of the many creations the company brought now is its partnership with Independa, which puts an app of the telehealth company to an LG Smart TV. Here, users can toggle the home menu function and look for the Independa app, through which LG and the health company will take them to a variety of options to suit their needs and requirements.

There are two main concerns that users can toggle in the app: the Dental and Physical Health needs of a patient.

A built-in camera or connected one will show the patient to the health professional, while the latter can connect to a patient with any device, as per Independa. Currently, health care use for the Independa health consultations remains unknown for its validity.

Read Also: DreameTech Will Kick Off the CES 2022 with Breakthrough Innovations for a Better Home

How Much Does Independa Charge for Online Consultations?

Independa will charge users of the LG Smart TV telehealth function for $75 for their dental requirements and as much as $55 for doctor's appointments.

It is important to note that these numbers are still initial and tentative for the actual prices in the coming years, especially if the service evolves in bringing more choices or its other changes.

LG and its Smart TV Innovations

LG's Smart televisions focus on the many innovations coming to display technology, not just treating it as a display for entertainment and recreational purposes. Televisions were first used to broadcast channels and wired signals to fulfill different media consumptions, such as news, entertainment, music, and more.

However, it evolved to much more as it transitioned to its Smart TV phase.

One of LG's upcoming products is the StandbyME TV creation of the company, and it features a battery pack and stands to the display. The device borders on a portable television display that a person can bring anywhere but does not necessarily sacrifice its technology capabilities.

Another big thing coming in 2022 is the new chips designed by the South Korean giant, focusing on a better experience and integration within one's television. The arrival of different needs in a smart TV only shows that it is still evolving and changing with the trends today.

Health and technology are both coming together to help and protect those who need it most, giving them the assistance they need without the hassle of going out.

Related Article: LG Debuts 'OLED EX' Smart TVs with 30 Percent Brighter Screens; Also Brings Perfect Blacks?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.