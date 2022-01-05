Samsung seeks to invite hyper connectivity and customized experiences for a "more sustainable world."

Environmental protection is also at the forefront of Samsung's mission, which CEO of the company JH Han describes as sustainable innovation. Everyday sustainability puts everyday individuals and consumers at the focal point of environmental protection.

This is their "together for tomorrow" perspective, a vision for 2022 that will progress the company as well as the world through recycling, reducing waste, and reusing devices on a wide array of fronts.

Han considers small changes that can lead to big differences as the core of their production and management cycles.

Samsung assisted in the reduction of carbon emissions last year. The company also utilizes recycled materials for newer and more advanced designs, like earphones and televisions. By 2025, Samsung vies to use recycled components for all of its devices.

Samsung is expanding recycled methodologies for manufactured packaging. Eco-packaging, as it coins, will go global for various products. The approach is to reduce waste as well as promote a cleaner world.

SmartThings energy via Samsung will assist consumers in saving energy, money, and pursuing a better future.

Samsung is upgrading its SolarCell remotes that charge via in-home lighting, bringing the product across Samsung's major concepts to reduce battery waste.

Samsung pursues to eliminate e-waste. Samsung's Galaxy for the planet will utilize e-waste for a variety of newer purposes.

Micro plastics are also on Samsung's purview for changing the earth. Collaborating with Patagonia, Samsung will work towards saving the planet via shedding micro plastics across manufacturing methods.

Samsung unveils the Freestyle, a new device for innovative stage presence. Entertainment is made via a portable screen for "cinema like experience no matter where you are." It's a compact high-fidelity projection system connected via a phone and an application, surprisingly not necessitating Samsung devices.

Samsung will dive into gaming with connectivity as its backbone. Meet Samsung Gaming Hub, a cloud game streaming platform. It will feature devices as well as partnerships with Stadia, Nvidia, and much more. It will be implemented into smart TVs and monitors later into 2022.

Odyssey Ark is a "next generation gaming screen." It's a curved 55-inch horizontal screen that can be rotated and multitask with multi-view options.

Samsung commits to data security, smart home appliance innovation, and amplified energy independence with HCA subdivision.



The company vies to enable people for a better tomorrow through sustainable technological innovation that sidesteps environmental degradation.

