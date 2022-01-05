Tesla Cybertruck's production date in 2022 has been deleted from the official website of the EV firm of billionaire Elon Musk.

It ended up making some bystanders think that the upcoming electric pick-up is facing yet another delay this 2022, as per the report by InsideEVs.

Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

It is worth noting that the Tesla Cybertruck has been flooding headlines for years now since it first saw the light of day back on Nov. 21, 2019. It is not surprising as the concept of the electric pick-up flaunted an unconventional design, which has yet to be seen in production vehicles.

On top of that, it has been consistently seen in multiple news stories in 2021 due to the multiple delays of its production and release date.

In Aug. 2021, the production of the Cybertruck was moved to 2022 as the EV firm decided to focus on producing its Model Y.

Back on Sept. 3, 2021, the CEO and founder of the automaker, Musk, already confirmed that the release date of the Cybertruck had been moved to 2022.

The Tesla boss went on to reveal that the volume production of the electric truck is not expected to begin until late next year or in 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck Production Estimate Gone?

As such, the official reservation website of the Tesla Cybertruck stated that the "production nears in 2022."

However, according to the news story by The Drive, this notice is now nowhere to be found on the Tesla website.

Instead, customers of Tesla are now left with a message that says "as production nears."

The news outlet suggested that someone from the Tesla team simply decided that it is more fitting to remove such a message as we are already in 2022.

It is to note that the Tesla CEO has yet to issue any statement regarding the removal of the production date estimate of the upcoming Cybertruck.

InsideEV further added in the same report that Tesla has previously disbanded its whole PR department.

So, any announcements regarding the production date estimate of the Cybertruck will have to come from the CEO and founder himself. Thankfully, Musk has been extremely active in answering queries and updating the public about what is happening to his EV firm on Twitter.

Read Also: Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla for Q4's 300k Production, Deliveries of EVs; 2022 Plans?

Tesla Cybertruck Website Listing

It is not the first time that the Tesla Cybertruck has seen a major change.

In fact, CleanTechnica previously reported last Oct. 15 that both the price details and the specifications of the Cybertruck had been removed from its website listing.

This time around, the production date estimate has been deleted from the website as well.

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Wiper Blades: Elon Musk Tweets Production Look Would be Different

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.