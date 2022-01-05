Google Pixel 3 series released a surprise update that finally fixed a long-standing problem regarding its emergency calling bug--this fixes a long-running lineup that was initially released back in 2018.

Google Published Its New Android Security Bulletin

According to the story by XDA-developers, Google has been publishing a brand new Android Security Bulletin every first Monday of the month for the past few years. With that, right on schedule, the January 2022 Android Security Update Bulletin just recently went live. The company is now starting to roll out new updates to support Pixel devices like those within the Pixel 6 family.

The new patchset also gives a permanent fix for a certain Android issue to prevent emergency calls. Although the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL weren't able to receive the new security patches, Google has still decided to backport the newly released emergency calling bug fix and roll out a special update for both phones.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Released in 2018

The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL have had quite a long run for a lineup originally released back in 2018. Last October, however, marked the end of the devices' major software updates.

As per an article by 9to5Google, the company said that there is still one final update planned for both devices. The new build, however, is not the concluding release itself.

Softrware Version SP1A.210812.016.A2

The software version is known as the SP1A.210812.016.A2, and it is currently available to both the Verizon and the unlocked variant of the Google Pixel 3 family as a particularly minuscule OTA that comes in just under 500KB in size.

Quite notably, the 911 calling glitch was first brought to attention by a particular Pixel 3 user, which, as per the article, is probably the reason why Google officially lists both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL as the eligible recipients of the recent bug fix update.

Read Also: Google AR Specs Rumored to be in Development to Keep Up with Apple

Android 12 October 2021 Security Patch Level

Both the Factory and OTA images have also been posted for the particular build itself. It is important to remember that it is the Android 12 and is still on the October 2021 security patch level.

Unfortunately, both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL users are no longer getting any of the brand new features detailed during the last Pixel Feature Drop. To add, should any of them sound good to users, they might want to consider upgrading their device as soon as possible before they finally reach the end of their lifeline.

The new security bug patch has finally been able to fix the long-standing emergency calling bug. With the latest update, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users should be able to contact emergency services just fine.

Related Article: Google Pixel 6 Update Delayed | New Phone Bug Remains Unfixed Until January

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.