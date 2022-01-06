Apple and RED Product's partnership is now donating half of its proceeds for the year 2022 to help fight against the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

Apple, RED Product Partnership to Donate for COVID-19 Fight

As per the news story by Apple Insider, starting today up until Dec. 31 of 2022, 50 percent of the proceeds from the Apple (Product) RED sales will now be given away to the Global Fund, which helps sub-Saharan Africa fight against the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the website of the Global Fund, its COVID-19 Response Mechanism is supporting countries against its fight to stop the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It further noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the programs that seek to fight other health issues such as HIV, malaria, and TB. So, the Global Fund is extending a helping hand to "mitigate the impact of COVID-19."

Back on April 15, 2020, Apple also donated a portion of its Product Red sales to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, along with its donations to fight against both HIV and AIDS.

Previously, from July 1 to Dec. 30 of 2021, all of the proceeds of the Product Red sales have been allotted to the COVID-19 response of Global Fund.

This time around, though, for the year 2022, the Apple Red products will now give away half of its proceeds as part of the extension.

Read Also: Apple 911: Apple Watch's New 'Life Saver' Ad is Something That Will Make You Want to Own the Wearable

Apple and Product RED: 15 Years

According to the report by 9to5Mac, Apple has recently commemorated the 15th anniversary of its partnership with the AIDS awareness organization that goes by the name (RED).

Now, the Cupertino giant posted a video to showcase the achievements of the partnership between the two, in the flesh of the Product Red lineup, which includes various Apple products, such as iPhone, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, among other accessories for its devices.

The partnership of Apple and Red has already raised a whopping $270 million for the Global Fund since it first started 15 years ago up until today.

The video also revealed that their partnership has also extended a helping hand to fight the ongoing pandemic by providing free testing and treatment in Africa.

On top of that, it has also funded the protective equipment of some locations that have been extremely affected by the virus.

Related Article: Apple 3 Trillion: Now the Highest Valued Company in the World Despite Lower iPhone Production; 2022 Plans?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.