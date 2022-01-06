Google Releases Security Patch For Android Bug That Stop Users From Contacting 911 | List of Affected Devices

Google has fixed the notorious bug that Pixel users encountered on their smartphones. This weird glitch stopped them from calling 911 if they have a Microsoft Teams app installed on their devices.

Google Pixel Android Bug

According to Ars Technica, Google has released the January security patch for Android this week. It addressed the annoying bug which does not allow users to contact 911 and other emergency service numbers.

Earlier in December, Tech Times saw complaints about this Pixel bug which suggested that a user could not dial 911 during an emergency. Over Reddit, the poster wrote that the subsystem for the Pixel 3 immediately crashes when 911 calls are made.

KitchPictures5849 initially reported the case on the social platform to inform the readers if they are also suffering from the same glitch.

According to Microsoft, the cause of the problem could stem from the "unintended interaction of Android and the Teams app. If someone attempts to contact the number, the smartphone would freeze all of a sudden.

As such, the search engine giant quickly took action on the problem and fixed it because it has hit the emergency calls especially for those who needed them the most.

Regarding the most recent security advisory, Google warned the Android users to update their Teams app to the latest version.

In a release note, it said that the fix for the bug that prevents emergency calls was updated while some third-party apps are installed.

Affected Devices of 911 Pixel Bug

Another tech publication, ZDNET wrote in its report that certain Pixel models have been affected by the nightmare Android bug. Take a look at this list.

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

A few days before the 911 glitch appeared, Microsoft Teams rolled out its fix for app users, per Tech Times. The Redmond-based firm noted that people should have gotten the app version 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 to fix the bug.

Esper senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman said that the bug was unknowingly duplicating the "PhoneAccount" class in the Android's OS. This function lets users call for emergencies through the in-phone applications.

In the latter part of January, Google will launch further updates for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The reason why the fixes for these two models will be delayed is because of disconnecting calls happening on these smartphones. That's why the company suggested users revert their devices' OS to their old versions.

..."If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset"

Furthermore, the tech titan reminded them to have a backup of their files before restoring the operating systems to their previous versions. Google added that if they are not experiencing any connectivity issues, the best way to do is to undo any actions.

The updated Microsoft Teams app became available on Android PlayStore on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Currently, the application has recorded more than 100 million installs.

