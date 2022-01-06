(Photo : Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A game based on one of Netflix's popular hit movies, "Extraction," starring Chris Hemsworth, is now reportedly being discussed between Netflix itself and a production company known as AGBO.

Netflix in Discussion with AGBO for Potential Extraction Video Game

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Netflix and a production company AGBO, are currently discussing a game based on the streaming platform's hit movie, Extraction. The news came in after a Japanese video game company known as Nexon made a minority investment of $400 million in AGBO.

Part of the reason why Nexon made an investment, as per the company themselves, is in order to "further support AGBO" when it comes to the company's development, production, and ownership of tent pole-led entertainment universes that already appeal to a worldwide audience.

Games Including Virtual World Experiences

Nexon also mentioned that this includes games and the Virtual World experiences. With that, the company also adds that if requested, it is actually willing to invest upwards of a further $100 million within the first half of this year.

According to the story by TechRadar, the president of Nexon Film & Television, Nick van Dyk, gave a statement, as per van Dyk, Film and television have long been proven to be able to drive much higher engagement and longevity for game franchises. To add, the company will now be partnering with the best creators and adapters of franchise IP in both film and television.

Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix's Extraction

Netflix's "Extraction" stars Chris Hemsworth as a tough black-ops mercenary that was hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a popular Indian drug lord in Bangladesh. With that, the screenplay for the movie was written by Joe Russo, with and his brother Anthony Russo also serving as "Extraction's" producers.

The Russo brothers, who are also running AGBO, are perhaps really best known for the directorial work they did on a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including the "Avengers: Infinity War" as well as the "Avengers: Endgame."

Netflix's Extraction Watched by 99 Million Households in First Four Weeks

As of the moment, extraction is reportedly considered to be one of, if not the most popular original movie made by Netflix. Back in July 2020, Netflix even told Bloomberg that the movie had been watched by a whopping 99 million households in the span of just the first four weeks.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix is working on a sequel to the Extraction movie along with the Russo Brothers' involvement and director Sam Hardgave, who was also the same director for the first movie.

An initial teaser trailer was released back in September 2021 which confirmed that Chris Hemsworth will still be reprising the lead role he had in the original movie.

