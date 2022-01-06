ESA (European Space Agency) published a video on YouTube to show the last footage of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This means the giant space rocket would soon vanish in the deep space as it moves forward to the L2 or sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, a stable gravitational area.

"Webb's launch on an ESA-provided Ariane 5 rocket was performed by @arianespace on behalf of ESA from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, at 12:20:07 GMT (13:20:07 CET) on 25 December 2021," captioned the European Space Agency on its official YT post.

As of the moment, the HD footage of JWST was able to generate more than 76,000 views and 1,500 likes. You can check the magnificent high-definition footage below.

ESA Releases NASA James Webb Space Telescope's Last Video

According to Space.Com's latest report, the last video of the James Webb Space Telescope lasted for only three minutes. Although the footage is quite short, space fans can still see a spectacular show from the telescope worth $10 billion before it completely vanishes.

On the other hand, you will also see how JWST separated from the Ariane 5 rocket after being carried into space. After it detaches from the giant spacecraft stage, you will see how its solar panels opened.

Goddard Webb's optical telescope element manager, Lee Feinberg, shared that the launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the most sophisticated tripod deployment.

He added that the process of JWST's solar panels is quite complicated since the giant space telescope needs to be stable after the panels were completely spread out.

Why You Will No Longer See JWST?

The giant JWST is quite different from other space telescopes currently in orbit. Unlike NASA"s Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope is an unmanned model.

This means that no astronauts will be there to set up the camera to capture JWST's videos as they move towards L2. NASA's space experts can fully utilize it remotely thanks to its infrared observation capability.

