iPhone 14 Pro Leak: Pill-Shaped Camera, Face ID Under the Display Could Likely Come to Rumored Lineup

The latest Apple leak revealed that the iPhone 14 models would sport a pill-shaped camera on top with the Face ID under the display. According to the leaker, it will allegedly come to the Pro version of the smartphone.

The rumor hinted that the Cupertino giant could be finally ditching the notch. More so, this is also the reason why the Face ID hardware will be moved to a different location.

iPhone 14 Pro Leak

Previously, we have seen several reports which said that Apple's next-gen iPhones would not feature the same notch that they used on the past models. This prediction was supported by Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman and reputable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, the past reports did not mention any rumors about adding the pill-shaped camera to the smartphone. This time, Macrumors spotted in a leak that this feature could be included soon in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The rumor added that the cutout would be situated at the top display. This means that a hole-punch cutout will not happen anymore, as per previous leaks.

On the other hand, the Face ID hardware, which Ross Young previously tipped to be moving under the display, could occur this time.

The industry expert known for his accurate predictions has guessed that the iPad mini will remove the home button. He correctly gave his statement about the possibility of incorporating an 8.3-inch display into the gadget.

Regarding the rumors circling the Face ID, Apple analyst Dylan (@dylandkt) confirmed that the information regarding the hold punch camera is coming out for the upcoming iPhone versions.

The developer added that the Face ID hardware would be located under the display. In addition, the potential change will not have a negative impact on the functionality of its sensors.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

When he was asked about the shape of the front camera, Dylan responded that what he had heard so far was the pill-shaped camera for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Pill shaped is what I am hearing. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Previously, Dylan predicted that both 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would acquire a 1080p webcam. It turned out that this rumor was true upon the release of the Apple devices.

iPhone 14 Rumored Release

The same report from MacRumors indicated that the launch for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max is bound to occur in September 2022. Moreover, the leak suggested that these smartphones adopt the same notch appearance paired with the pill-shaped camera cutout.

In another report from Apple Insider, Kuo gave his insights about the 2022 iPhone lineup. According to the tipster, the upcoming Pro models will have a 48MP camera.

In its report last month, Tech Times wrote that the iPhone 14 Pro would also have 8GB RAM. On top of that, it will have a 120Hz display and up to 64GB storage limit (standard models).

Meanwhile, Apple appears to be preparing for the trial production of the third-gen iPhone SE.

