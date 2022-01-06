"League of Legends" is expected to have a new champion named Zeri. Based on the latest rumors about this hero, Zeri will be launched by Riot Games this coming Patch 12.2.

god please dont let zeri be as boring as aphel and samira — Taller, Whiter Oompa Loompa (@Happyfeeths) January 5, 2022

If this is true, then "LoL" fans will see the new character on Jan. 19. Meanwhile, some experts confirmed that the biography pages and universe of Zeri were already launched by Riot Games on Jan. 4.

However, the giant game publisher decided to remove her details. Zeri is speculated to be an ADR (Attack Damage Range) hero, as reported by ClutchPoints.

She also is called "The Spark of Zaun," which means that Zeri will be connected to Blitzcrank, Ekko, Janna, Singed, Urgot, and other heroes in the Zaun region.

'League of Legends' Champion Zeri's Gameplay

According to PC Games' latest report, Zeri will rely on her custom-made gun, allowing her to shoot magical electric charges. This can also hint that she might be a mage-marksman type, just like Kogmaw.

first person mode coming in league of legend soon🤣🤣 — I_T_S_N_O_T_T (@i_t_s_n_o_t_t_) January 5, 2022

As of the moment, the actual skills of Zeri are not yet confirmed. However, some rumors provided the possible things that players can expect in her gameplay.

These include a rapid-firing gun, which is quite similar to what Jinx has. On the other hand, she might also be skill-reliant. If this is true, her gameplay would be similar to Jhin's.

Meanwhile, other speculations added that Zeri might also have some dashes for mobility. This means that she will also be similar to Lucian, who relies on speed to poke enemies and get easy kills.

New 'LoL' Skins to Arrive as Well

Aside from the new Zaun champion, the upcoming "League of Legends" Patch 12.2 will also offer new skins. These include the following hero cosmetics:

CRYSTAL ROSE JANNA

PORCELAIN AMUMU

PORCELAIN LUX

PORCELAIN KINDRED

PORCELAIN LISSANDRA

WITHERED ROSE ELISE

PORCELAIN PROTECTOR EZREAL

FIRECRACKER SETT

BRAVE PHOENIX XAYAH PRESTIGE EDITION

FIRECRACKER XIN ZHAO

FIRECRACKER TRISTANA

CRYSTAL ROSE AKSHAN

FIRECRACKER TEEMO

FIRECRACKER DIANA

