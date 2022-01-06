Clubhouse web listening support is now in its testing phase, allowing its users to enter live rooms even if they are using a web browser, at least if you are living in the United States.

Clubhouse Web Listening Support

As per the report by Yahoo, since Clubhouse was launched way back in 2020, if you are looking to enter a live room, you will be required to log in and download the social audio app.

This time around, though, the new web support removes the need to log in to a Clubhouse account to enter a live room.

Clubhouse announced the new option that it is testing on Twitter, saying that "people now have the option to listen on desktop." The tweet added that login would not be required for web listening support.

However, Yahoo said in the same report that the new desktop option of Clubhouse is still in its testing phase. As such, the experimental web support could still be full of numerous bugs and other errors.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse revealed that there are plans to expand the web browser support to other countries. However, that would still depend on the reception of its users, noting that people should find it "useful" for it to see an expansion.

Read Also: Clubhouse New Feature Brings in 30 Second Audio Previews Before Users Join the Room

Clubhouse New Share Option

Aside from the web listening support, Clubhouse also introduced a new in-app sharing function on the same announcement.

According to the report by Social Media Today, Clubhouse added a re-share option, which seeks to improve the Room discovery on the audio sharing platform.

It is worth noting that Clubhouse has previously given its users sharing options to other social media platforms and messaging apps.

However, the additional sharing feature works inside the ecosystem of the audio social network. Simply put, it works like how the Quote Retweet button of Twitter does the job.

Meanwhile, the audio social app puts it this way: "If you select Share on Clubhouse, you'll be able to add a comment (e.g., "This person is rapping people's bios and it's insane") and then share it with your followers."

today we're introducing an easy new way to spread the word about great rooms. It's called...drumroll....SHARING! we invented this and nobody has thought of it before.



even better, when you share, people now have the option to listen on desktop – no login required 😇 pic.twitter.com/Gw2rFkMQcs — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) January 6, 2022

Social Media Today further noted in the same news story that audio streaming platforms shared the same problem: discovery of the content from its users, which video streaming sites have already faced for some time now.

That said, the new Retweet-like feature of Clubhouse, as well as the experimental web listening support further helps its users to expand their reach.

Related Article: Clubhouse Invite Codes on eBay Sold for $400 at One Point | Co-Founder Comments on Apps' 18-Month Run

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.