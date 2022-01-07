RazerTM, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), announced its collaboration with leading watch manufacturer, Fossil, to launch a limited-edition smartwatch: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. The co-branded wearable leverages Fossil's most innovative smartwatch platform to date, the highly anticipated Fossil Gen 6. It also features three exclusive Razer watch faces, including Analog, Text, and Chroma, as well as two stylish interchangeable straps. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will launch globally this month for $329 USD in a limited quantity of 1,337 units.

READ ALSO: 2016 Razer Blade Pro Desktop-Grade Gaming Laptop Rocks GTX 1080 Graphics, Vapor Cooling And Mechanical Keyboard [Video]

The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon WearTM4100+ Platform - providing users upgrades in speed and performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. With an overall 30% increased performance* and running Wear OS by GoogleTM, the smartwatch does way more, way faster to give gamers a fashionable cutting edge. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch also boasts top wellness features as a nod to both brands' commitments to wellness. It comes only a few months after the launch of Razer's dedicated wellness initiative for gamers, Champions Start From Within.

​​"We are excited to partner with Fossil to design a limited-edition smartwatch and to share the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 with our community of gamers around the world," says Addie Tan, Associate Director, Business Development at Razer. "We are always on the lookout for opportunities to compliment gamers' lifestyles and to bring them products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. This is why we kept the gamers' wellbeing at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil's innovative technology and Razer's iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game."

"At Fossil, our teams always strive for new innovations we can bring to our users, alongside Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and we are thrilled to work with another best-in-class partner - Razer. With an impressive world-wide community, Razer has designed and built the largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. The gaming industry has grown tremendously over the recent years, and we are excited to collaborate on a smartwatch geared towards gamers' lifestyle," adds Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer. "Wellness is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the wearer's everyday wellness goals in-mind - whether it's taking a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, tracking your sleep, or monitoring your heart rate during a day full of gaming."

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch features a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. It will also include two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer's iconic black and green.

​​"Our partnership with Fossil over the last few years has resulted in the convergence of fashion and technology," says Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch takes this convergence to the next level with increased emphasis on fitness, health, and wellness. We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Razer and bring the performance and super-fast responsiveness of our Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform to one of the most loyal gaming communities in the world."

ABOUT THE RAZER X FOSSIL GEN 6 SMARTWATCH

Sleep Tracking and Increased Battery Charging Speed

Users can enjoy shorter charging time and extended battery life to maximize their day - and night. Track your sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set sleep goals in the Sleep Tile throughout the night, then quickly charge the smartwatch before your day begins.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch reaches 80% charge in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging. This, combined with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform's decreased power consumption and Fossil Group-developed Smart Battery Modes, enables users to quickly reach a full charge in the morning after tracking sleep.

Upgraded Health & Wellness Sensors

The Gen 6 boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Users will also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer's blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time.

Plus, users will continue to enjoy the wellness updates previously released from Fossil Group, including Cardio Fitness Level tracking, which shows an estimation of VO2 max using resting heart rate and user biometrics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Hands-Free Wellness Tracking

Users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their wellness goals - from monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session and even scheduling a daily walk. Plus, hands-free notifications and tethered calls with the built-in microphone will keep you connected without you having to hit pause on your day or your game.

Wear OS 3 Compatibility

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will also be compatible with Google's new system update, Wear OS 3, announced in 2021. The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022, alongside other updates that will continue to improve the overall user experience.

Additional features include

Stainless steel case, topring and pushers

44mm case size

Stunning 1.28'' touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

​​Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon WearTM 4100+

Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with magnetic puck

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be available for $329 USD this month at www.fossil.com, www.razer.com, and select retail stores, in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units.

For more information, please visit here.

RELATED ARTICLE: Razer Delivers Exclusive Announcements and Unveils Exciting New Products at CES 2022

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.