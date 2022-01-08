(Photo : La Toile des Médias)

During CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Joué Music Instruments has unveiled a new version of its connected musical instrument Joué Play that finally democratizes music creation!

Among the new features are a major update of the application that comes with the intuitive instrument and the launch of the "Artist Packs" thanks to a partnership with French artist Rone.

Joué Play, the Perfect Instrument to (Re)start Making Music!

Intended for children as well as adults, with or without musical experience, everyone can create their own melodies in no time. Very easy to use, the Joué Play is suitable for children who marvel at the first notes as well as for parents who want to discover a new way of making music.



To start playing, simply plug the Joué Play into your ipad or computer, then launch the Joué Play app. Users are able to switch from a guitar to a piano or a drum kit with one gesture thanks to the interchangeable pads.

Users can record musical loops, adjust the tempo, share your creations. There are many features that can guide users for immediate fun.

New Version of the Joué Play App

In addition to the Live Quantize, there is a little magic wand that allows users to adjust the rhythm of the notes to play in time. There are also new features that will allow beginners to progress quickly. Because of these, recreating famous songs or producing tracks becomes child's play!

Once the device is plugged in, users will be able to dive into a whole new interface.

Artist Packs: Recreate the Songs of Famous Artists

Available via direct download in the next version of the app, the "Artist Packs" offer users a unique experience. They will be guided to play their favourite artists' songs in no time.

Each pack includes tutorials with different levels of difficulty to reproduce the track. To take it a step further, users will be able to make their own musical creations with the instruments downloaded in the Artist Pack.

For each pack, 4 new instruments are included. Sorted by genre and decade, the library of Artist Packs will be enhanced by collaborations with national and international artists.

Visual feedback: the essential tool for faster learning

The visual feedback feature will allow beginners to develop their learning through the visual representation of the played notes. Whether it's a demo project or a track downloaded from an Artist Pack, this very useful feature will help users to practice even better.

Moreover, while the current version of the Joué Play app is limited to the creation of simple musical loops, the version 2.0 will allow the creation of a more complete song thanks to the assembly of several loops.

Always more fun and creativity with Rone!

To launch its new application and the Artist Packs, the French startup Joué Music Instruments has teamed up with artist Rone. Erwan Castex (better known as Rone), who in his12 year-career has established himself as a key figure in the French electronic music scene, will now offer his fans a unique experience thanks to Joué Play.

No need to spend hours watching tutorials on the use of complexe software to start experimenting on some melodies and reproduce masterpieces like "Bye Bye Macadam." Rone's Artist Pack will offer a new experience for the user, who will be guided to replay the artist's songs in no time.

Version 2.0 of the Joué Play app will be available for CES Las Vegas!



The Joué Play won a 2020 CES Innovation Award and was named by TIME MAGAZINE, WIRED and Techcrunch as one of the best new products of CES.



The Joué Play is available from 245€ on https://www.jouemusic.com/en.

