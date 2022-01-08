ICE ITA and Business France, the National Trade Agencies from Italy and France respectively, have selected eight nominees from each delegation to pitch on the "Arena Italia," located in The Venetian Expo, Tech West, Eureka Park, Pavilion/Booth #62724.

Back and in-person at CES Las Vegas after two years, companies had time to develop smart new ideas and technologies. It is not surprising amid COVID-19 to hear predictions that health has been at the heart of people's preoccupations. There is increased appetite for healthcare technologies, for both innovative therapeutic solutions and devices, as well as transformative digital technologies.

Innovators have a responsibility to guide people into these new trends, because there are also techno-sceptics; i.e. taking time to explain what we're doing has never been so important.

IoT, Healthtech, and AI are the most common categories of France's startups. Four of them will be on stage to highlight how technologies can improve diagnosis, surgeries techniques, medical check-ups, or skills based on neurosciences: BARACODA LABS, OPEN MIND, WEMED and SKINCAST are ready to go global as well as to develop European partnership.

The French government has recently launched "France 2030," a €30 billion green investment plan, in spending on health care, green energy and bringing industry back to France. Much of that funding was invested into green energy. Green Tech 20 are the top 20 French companies recognized in this field. But definitely, URBAN CANOPER, NEP TECH, BLUENAV and DELMONICOS are on track to become new leaders in restoring urban biodiversity, gas-emission free naval mobility or smart electrical stations.

At CES 2022, Italy brings together a selection of startups representing the brightest minds from the worlds of business, research, education to answer - through commercially-viable products and services - some of the biggest challenges facing humanity today in the health and in the green tech.

For pitch on the healthcare, on stage the portable scanner from Light Science, optimized for fast and reliable mass scanning will be accompanied by M2Test to help diagnose osteoporosis; Fifth Ingenium develops bespoke digital transformation solutions in Healthcare, Industry 4.0. , Education and Training. Bionit Labs is 'turning disabilities into opportunities' in the field of Human-Machine Integration.

Italy is also the second largest market for green investments in Europe, with nearly 40 % of the manufacturing industry having implemented Green Technologies. On stage for pitching: Domethics delivers end-to-end solutions in the IoT market, while Beeing is the first-ever beehive designed for home beekeeping. Element Works specializes in buoys and marine drones to support a sustainable seafood industry while Hexagro works with Latin American partners to deliver urban-vertical farming technologies to cities.

This pitch competition is one of the many ways of cooperation which will come from the Quirinale Treaty signed last November between the 2 countries, covering economy and industry, culture and education, security, cross-border cooperation and foreign affairs.

