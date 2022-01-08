"Mass Effect" series developer Bioware, who is also working on a new "Dragon Age" title as of the moment, has reiterated that they want to set things right with their most avid fans.

This statement comes from new general manager Gary McKay, who wrote a blog about his first year at the iconic studio, reports Eurogamer.

In the blog (which you can view on the official Bioware website), McKay stated that the pandemic has proven to be a massive hit regarding how the studio approached its work. He wrote about how the team had to keep adapting to changing circumstances, considering the uncertainty of current working conditions.

The new GM also wrote about how one of his main goals is to rebuild the developer's reputation, which some of its most recent AAA releases have been relatively soured.

But aside from that, he also commended the community on their stellar acceptance of "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," which was among the company's biggest (and most successful) game launches of 2021.

As such, McKay stressed that the team remains steadfast in upholding the reputation of several of their biggest franchises, feeling that they "have the right people, creative focus, and support from EA" to deliver on their big promises.

Other games, however, were notably absent from his blog. One of these is the now-defunct third-person sci-fi shooter "Anthem," which was actually scheduled to be fully reworked but eventually canceled at the start of 2021, according to GameRant.

As for "Dragon Age," the team is reportedly doing "incredible work" on the much-awaited sequel to the acclaimed "Dragon Age Inquisition." The title won multiple Game Of The Year awards back when it was released in 2014, right at the beginning of the PS4 and Xbox One generations.

'Mass Effect': A Franchise In Dire Need Of New Life

"Legendary Edition" was a great step into reinvigorating interest in Bioware's epic space opera. These rings are even more true, considering how the last mainline title fell short of the original trilogy's magic.

"Mass Effect Andromeda," released in 2015, was supposed to be the franchise's next-generation leap. Instead, the game was brutally mocked mainly for its lack of polish, as the game was riddled with bugs. But the brunt of the criticism targeted the facial animations, which were extremely lackluster on release, as shown here:

"Andromeda" is mostly fixed now, but avid fan community members are still looking forward to where Bioware intends to take the series next. And it all started with a teaser video posted way back in December 2020, during The Game Awards:

There's not a lot of concrete information about the fifth mainline "Mass Effect" instalment yet, but there is one thing fans surely caught: the figure in the video is Liara T'Soni, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

