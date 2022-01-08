Humane, a secretive tech firm founded by ex-Apple experts, is now working on a new AR glasses that use an Android system and laser to turn any surface into a projected display.

This detail was confirmed after the new patent titled "Wearable Multimedia Device and Cloud Computing Platform With Laser Projection System" was published by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization).

Founded by the recent Apple Design Lead, Imran Chaudhri, and Apple Software Director Bethany Bongiorno, the rising tech company has been silent about its products.

However, there are some instances when Humane is vocal. These include its recent announcement about an innovative tech that can reimagine computing.

Humane's Laser-Reliant Android AR Glasses

According to 9To5Google's latest report, Humane's patent about its new AR headset was published back in 2020. Based on the provided details, this new augmented reality device allows you to turn any surface into a projected display.

Thanks to its laser projection system, you can use AR without compromising your bonding time with friends, family, and loved ones.

Aside from this, these new AR glasses also allow you to put various augmented reality tools, such as numpad, time/date, and thermostat controls, onto your palms.

"The laser projection can label objects, provide text or instructions related to the objects and provide an ephemeral user interface that allows the user to compose messages, control other devices, or simply share and discuss content with others," said the developers via the Humane patent.

Humane Looks for Employees!

Since the new AR glasses are confirmed, some job postings from Humane were also discovered. Based on the open job roles, the tech firm is looking for a system software engineer and other similar experts.

Here are the qualifications they are looking for:

Experience developing in Android RIL/Telephony.

Familiarity with the Android Framework and HALs.

2+ years of experience developing Java, JNI, and C++ code for Android devices.

Experience with embedded Linux/Android board brings up.

Experience customizing AOSP for new product categories.

Experience with Android Telephony, Wireless, or Multimedia frameworks.

