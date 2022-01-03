Google is rumored to be working on augmented reality (AR) technology in order for the tech giant to keep up with the likes of Apple. Learn more about the rumored Google AR-capable smart specs.

Google AR Specs

According to the story by TechRadar, Google AR Specs are now rumored to be in development as the company is said to want to keep up with fellow tech giant Apple.

According to separate article by 9to5Google, a report from The New York Times shows information mentioning that the company "nurturing a new project," which is said to be under the smart glasses category. There were, however, not many details regarding the product as of press time.

Google Glass Development Starting in 2013

As of writing, what is known is that Google has picked up a Canadian startup called North a year before. The company is known to be behind the Focals smart glasses. New eyewear is also apparently being developed as a result of the acquisition.

The Google Glass has already been around ever since 2013 so smartglasses are not really a new venture for Google. In addition, it sounds like the latest AR specs that are currently being developed will be getting new capabilities and possibly a new name as well.

Google Hiring to Work on Augmented Reality OS

In December 2021, Google advertised certain job postings to work on a new "Augmented Reality OS." The listings made mention of an "innovative AR device" within the company's pipeline.

North has also been teasing a second generation of its previous Focals specs even before Google successfully acquired them. This, however, does not sound as though a product launch is particularly close to becoming reality as TechRadar notes that users may have to wait until sometime this year to see what happens.

Apple AR Glasses Could Come Out in 2022 to 2023

The article by NYT points out that a lot of companies are currently busy working on producing gadgets that are have new augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) capabilities. As a matter of fact, there have been a lot of rumors that Apple is working on its own Apple AR glasses that could come out in 2022 to 2023.

Should Google decide to push out AR products during the same time that other tech giants decide to do so, it can be said that these companies will once more be competing on another type of technology.

As of the moment, Google is already competing with other tech companies when it comes to smartphones, smart speakers, fitness platforms, mapping applications, streaming music services, and many more.

Meta Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses

Meta is also heavily involved in the space as well as the company wants to get users interested and involved in the metaverse as soon as possible. Meta has already pushed out its own basic pair of smart glasses known as Ray-Ban Stories.

The Meta Ray-Ban Stories are capable of taking photos and videos as well as making calls.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

