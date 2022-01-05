Meta cancels its operating system development for Oculus, particularly on its AR and VR hardware ventures that would soon be for its metaverse needs, say reports. However, on the other end of the spectrum, Apple is pushing forth its rOS development for its future AR/VR headset, which remains unconfirmed by the tech company.

Meta Cancels OS Development for Oculus Hardware

A report by The Information narrates that Meta canceled its OS development for its metaverse projects and Oculus hardware. Insiders that are familiar with the project confirmed this to the publication. Not only was the OS canceled, but also another supposed hardware from Meta, which is the AR glasses that were in development.

The new operating system from Oculus started way back in 2017, and almost five years later, the project suddenly stopped. Meta's reason for this cancellation did not surface, but it still brings a massive question to the table for the company.

Apple's 'rOS': Soon for AR/VR Headsets

On another note, one company's loss is another's gain. Apple is still in development of its rOS, a new operating system that the Cupertino giant will need for its alleged AR/VR headsets in production. According to Mac Rumors, the new OS for Apple will power its next venture, but it is not clear whether the tech company is also creating a metaverse.

Apple is known for its AR projects during its announcement events and its AR emojis available on iMessage.

The Metaverse and Apple's Role

The metaverse was one of the hottest topics in 2021, and it is only fitting because the world is evolving into a new technology where everything is primarily digital. One of the new shared reality proprietors is Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg and its other executives demonstrated its upcoming interface.

The Oculus will undoubtedly play a significant role in this venture, especially as it is AR/VR bred, focusing on games and experiences in the digital landscape.

However, one company is catching up. Apple is on the verge of creating its future digital headset that would either launch its metaverse or be used worldwide by other companies. Reports regarded that Apple hired former Meta employees to work on its AR/VR projects, with massive speculation on an upcoming device.

The reports now signify an upcoming shift in the AR/VR world and also the metaverse, which is soon coming to the public. Meta Facebook's cancelation of the new OS means a lot to the industry. It would create a chain of events involving Apple and other companies now focusing on its development.

