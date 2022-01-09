Apple is not creating a metaverse, according to reports and speculations that put the famous tech company away from the digital reality the world is aiming to bring. The Cupertino giant's latest development under wraps is the mixed reality AR/VR headset, but it focuses on the device itself and not what it will bring inside it soon.

Apple is NOT Creating a Metaverse Says Reports

A report from the Power On Newsletter by Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is not creating a metaverse alongside its mixed reality AR/VR headset that it now develops. Apple rejected the idea of the metaverse and created a version that they own, being the primary reason why the report now talks about its moves toward it.

There are a lot of speculations from Apple to release a metaverse of their own, but it seems that it refutes the company's decisions for its current priority, which is the wearable hardware.

According to Apple Insider's release, Apple said that the metaverse is off-limits and that it would be a no-brainer for them to decide on its development.

Apple: Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset is the Focus of the Team

Apple focuses its efforts and works on creating the mixed reality AR/VR headset that the company has been long speculated with, primarily as it works on the landscape of its devices. Initially, rumors regarded that Apple would require an iPhone to make the headset function, and this focus means that it will bring the device soon.

Speculations reveal that the headset would come before 2022 ends.

Apple's Metaverse is Not Real, but Whom Would it Partner With?

It is known that Apple's mixed reality headset is getting all the buzz in Cupertino and the tech community because several executives and employees from Meta are jumping ship. One of the many developments to the story now is that Meta canceled its operating system intended for the company's new hardware.

However, Apple is still in the works for the rOS platform that would bring the Cupertino company's touch to the world of mixed realities, particularly in the virtual and augmented landscape. Right now, mixed reality headsets are the means and ways to get into the metaverse, and not having one for Apple is an indication that collaboration may come.

There are a lot of companies developing the metaverse now and want stakes in the operation that people call to be the successor of the internet.

However, there are no announcements from Apple regarding this improvement. No companies are yet to be the partner of the Cupertino giant for its venture into digital reality.

