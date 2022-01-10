Isaiah Richard, Tech Times

Tesla's Supercharger Network already achieved a massive milestone as it opened its charging locations in all 50 of the country's states during the first month of 2022. The company's goal to provide a supercharging network for a country-wide availability is now open for all, and it invites people to charge their EVs at a fast rate and is not shy for Tesla alone.

Tesla Supercharger Network: Open on All 50 US States

Tesla
(Photo : Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States - A Tesla electric car is seen parked at a charging station in Altamonte Springs, Florida on January 20, 2019. Tesla has raised prices at its Supercharger stations, and will now set prices according to local demand and power rates.

Tesla announced that they are now open in all 50 US states, meaning that its coverage is that of the entire country. The network is now complete, and the next step for the company is to expand more branches to accommodate more charging in each station.

Tesla Supercharger Network: All Locations

Alabama 

Alaska 

Arizona

Arkansas  

California

Colorado 

Connecticut 

Delaware 

Florida 

Georgia

Hawaii 

Idaho 

Illinois

Indiana 

Iowa 

Kansas

Kentucky 

Louisiana

Maine 

Maryland 

Massachusetts 

Michigan 

Minnesota 

Mississippi 

Missouri 

Montana

Nebraska 

Nevada 

New Hampshire 

New Jersey 

New Mexico 

New York 

North Carolina 

North Dakota 

Ohio 

Oklahoma 

Oregon 

Pennsylvania 

Rhode Island 

South Carolina 

South Dakota 

Tennessee 

Texas 

Utah 

Vermont 

Virginia 

Washington 

West Virginia 

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Tesla and the Supercharger

The Tesla Supercharger initially had 25,000 locations spread out already, and as much as it brings a lot for people already, the country still had plans to expand. Having Superchargers all around the country is not the endgame for Tesla as it would still bring different charging stations across the different places to establish more chargers for people to visit.

Tesla faced problems with its Supercharger stations as people saw massive lines, aiming to charge their electric vehicles rapidly. TikTok users shared that the Superchargers are seeing massive queues in one particular station, putting Elon Musk in the spotlight and asserting that a "massive change" is coming to its network.

Having said that, the CEO now delivered on his words of a massive change, and having completed the locations around the country is a massive achievement for the clean energy company. Tesla's Supercharger Network may help a person in their country-wide road trip to visit all the 50 states without the worry of polluting the environment.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

