Tesla's Supercharger Network already achieved a massive milestone as it opened its charging locations in all 50 of the country's states during the first month of 2022. The company's goal to provide a supercharging network for a country-wide availability is now open for all, and it invites people to charge their EVs at a fast rate and is not shy for Tesla alone.

Tesla Supercharger Network: Open on All 50 US States

Tesla announced that they are now open in all 50 US states, meaning that its coverage is that of the entire country. The network is now complete, and the next step for the company is to expand more branches to accommodate more charging in each station.

Drive anywhere in the US using the Supercharger network, now in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/SptUN4ipRK — Tesla (@Tesla) January 10, 2022

Tesla Supercharger Network: All Locations

Tesla and the Supercharger

The Tesla Supercharger initially had 25,000 locations spread out already, and as much as it brings a lot for people already, the country still had plans to expand. Having Superchargers all around the country is not the endgame for Tesla as it would still bring different charging stations across the different places to establish more chargers for people to visit.

Tesla faced problems with its Supercharger stations as people saw massive lines, aiming to charge their electric vehicles rapidly. TikTok users shared that the Superchargers are seeing massive queues in one particular station, putting Elon Musk in the spotlight and asserting that a "massive change" is coming to its network.

Having said that, the CEO now delivered on his words of a massive change, and having completed the locations around the country is a massive achievement for the clean energy company. Tesla's Supercharger Network may help a person in their country-wide road trip to visit all the 50 states without the worry of polluting the environment.

