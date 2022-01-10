Apple developers were paid a total of $60 billion back in 2021. With that, the company paid developers a total of $260 billion.

Apple App Store Growth in 2021

Apple reported that despite facing a number of antitrust lawsuits as well as tighter regulations in certain markets with new figures indicating a solid App Store growth back in 2021. With that, the company noted in a press release that they have paid over $260 billion towards app developers ever since the App Store initially launched back in 2008.

According to the story by TechCrunch, Apple paid developers a total of $200 billion by the end of 2020. This meant that with the $260 billion total in 2021 and $200 billion back in 2020, the company paid a total of %60 billion back in 2021 alone.

Apple Paid Developers $155 Billion from Its Inception Back in 2019

To give a better comparison, at the end of 2019, Apple paid developers a total of just $155 billion ever since its initial debut. A year before that, Apple paid its developers $120 billion.

The payouts to developers jumped by $35 billion from 2018 up to 2019 before growing another $45 billion back in 2019 to 2020. Quite unfortunately, however, the payout number that Apple initially shared no longer provides clarity to the state of the App Store's overall economy.

Small Business Program Announced in November 2020

In more recent years, the company adjusted the structure of its commission in order to reduce its very own cut of developer revenues amidst the increased scrutiny from regulators, as seen on The New York Times of its own App Store practices, antitrust complaints, and even lawsuits.

Apple's original Small Business Program was announced back in November 2020 and the company reduced developer commissions from 30% to 15% on apps that earn over $1 million a year. With that, in 2021, Apple dropped commissions for a number of news publishers' apps should they decide to participate with the Apple News Partner Program.

Read Also: Uber Ends Support for Apple Watch | Downloads Only Met with Sad Face Emoji

App Store Spending Between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve in 2021

As of the moment, Apple did not say how many developers and publishers have been able to take advantage of the opportunities. To add, a number of the apps would also qualify for the small business discount.

In yet another App Store record, the company seems to be toeing a fine line between calling too much attention to its own outsized gains and usual self-promotion. With that, the company noted App Store customers spending "more than ever" between Christmas Eve as well as New Year's Eve in 2021 while driving double-digit growth from the previous year.

Apple, however, didn't give any hard numbers to document the milestone as it had in 2021 when it stated that consumers spent $1.8 billion on digital goods and services between Christmas Eve and New Years Eve back in 2020 which was driven mostly by spending on games.

Related Article: Apple Promotes 'Privacy,' While Allowing Developers Access to Collect Data from 1 Billion iPhone Users

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.