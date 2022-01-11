An updated Tesla Model S was seen in the Taiwanese international market. Experts said that this is the first time that the new version of the popular EV model was unveiled in a country other than Canada.

"The new version of Model S and Model X. Media Day in Inner Lake today. It will be held in North Central and South," captioned the post in the Facebook group "台灣特斯拉，Tesla 臉書群 Ms M3 Mx My Model."

I'm seeing some questions on what's different on these Model S vehicles vs the ones from last year.

• New adaptive headlights with an outer projector lamp that supports a matrix LED

• Deletion of rear cross bar trim

• New native CCS2 charging port with updated door design — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 11, 2022

As of the moment, some EV experts are asking why Tesla released another new version of the Model S since the automaker just released a refreshed version six months ago.

Updated Tesla Model S Spotted in Taiwan

According to Electrek's latest report, the new Tesla Model S spotted in Taiwan offers some exciting new features. Its exterior design has a less rounded front face.

There are also some extra sharp edges added in the hood, making it look like the popular Ford Mustang sedan models. On the other hand, it also offers brand new headlights as well as taillights.

Aside from these, some experts have also claimed that there are new CCS charge ports and updated powertrain added on the new Tesla Model S version.

Based on the Facebook post, the electric car maker giant also released a new Tesla Model S. However, it doesn't offer the same CCS charge ports.

If you want to see more details of the new Tesla Model S and Model X, you can visit this link.

Tesla Model X Plaid Also Has a New Version?

Teslarati reported that the Tesla Model X version unveiled in Taiwan is specifically a new Model X Plaid.

Based on the circulating rumors, this updated model features a seven-seater configuration of the popular electric vehicle. The arrival of the two new Model S and Model X Plain models clearly show that Tesla's business is further expanding.

In other news, the Tesla Supercharger network will soon open in all U.S. states. Meanwhile, FSD received a new update that allows rolling stops.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant EV makers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

