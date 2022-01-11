Xbox Series X and Series S sales are doing so well that, according to Phil Spencer, their new consoles are now the fastest-selling Xbox generation yet, writes WindowsCentral.

According to Spencer, the Series X and Series S have already outsold every previous-generation Xbox console ever at this point in their life cycle, which is over a year after their initial release. This is despite supply lines still being constrained, and it is hard to find units on stock almost anywhere.

He didn't provide exact numbers, however, so we'll have to bank on his word. Microsoft has decided not to share sales numbers in their recent financial reports. But the claim is already impressive in its own right.

What Spencer means is at this point, the Series X and Series S have already far outsold the OG Xbox, the 360, and the Xbox One at this point in their respective console generation.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also made a decent headway in one of their toughest markets: Japan, which proves the success of the company's current console generation even more.

Japan has always been problematic for the brand, mainly due to its tendency to prefer homegrown products and brands. This is why Nintendo and Sony always see strong sales there.

However, Xbox made a massive push in late 2021 with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sales proving strong. As of October last year, the consoles have already sold more than 100,000 units there just over a year after they first launched.

The Xbox One, in comparison, only managed to sell 115,000 units in Japan for its entire seven-year life cycle.

Read Also: Netflix Gaming Is A 'Very Smart' Move, Says Xbox Boss Phil Spencer

What's Making The Xbox Series X And Series S Sell This Fast?

There are multiple things going right for Microsoft and Xbox right now-that's the short answer. But here are the ones that stand out: Game Pass and big-time exclusives.

Game Pass has been priding itself for the value it gives gamers. CNET even called it "the best content deal in gaming right now" in a review dated November 2021, and they have every right to believe so.

Every Game Pass subscription, even the lower-tier ones, will give people access to a massive, ever-changing game library that adds new titles every month. Furthermore, it also provides Day One access to the biggest platform exclusives-which so far have made the Series X and Series S stand toe-to-toe with the PS5.

Speaking of exclusives, Xbox is expecting to make it BIG this year. "Starfield" is perhaps the most anticipated out of everything, with the game already confirmed as never coming to the PS5 ever.

"Starfield" is "Skyrim" maker Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades. Given the fact that the legendary developer is now an Xbox first-party studio, this exclusivity deal makes a lot of sense-and gives Microsoft a massive advantage over Sony in the exclusives battle.

Related Article: Elon Musk Apparently Advised Bethesda on Starfield--Does That Mean it Will Be a Good Game?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.