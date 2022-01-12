For weeks, Tumblr had hidden the search results on iOS for different tags to comply with the guidelines of the App Store.

On Jan. 12, the 2007 social media platform announced that it would roll out a sensitive content toggle for its iOS app to solve the issue of search results.

The content toggle for the iOS app allows users to see sensitive content. The toggle opts you out of seeing any sensitive content by default.

Tumblr Updates iOS App

When you look for a sensitive tag on Tumblr, the iOS app will hide the search results. Now, with the new update, a pop-up will appear and prompt you to turn off the sensitive content filter if you wish to see the results of the search.

If you click on the settings to view the hidden sensitive content, you will be redirected to the website via the mobile browser and not an in-app menu.

As soon as you change the settings, you need to restart the iOS app for the update to take effect fully. Once you are done, you will see the search result without any filter.

Hiding Sensitive Content

According to 9to5Mac, when the toggle "Hide Sensitive Content" is enabled, the app will immediately hide any post recommendations that have sensitive contents, tags with sensitive contents, blogs filled with explicit content, and searches that includes sensitive tags.

As per Tumblr's definition, explicit content is not as explicit as adult content. Tumblr defines it as images, videos, GIFs, or illustrations that show human genitals and sex. As for the adult content, they are banned on the website.

According to TechCrunch, when the new toggle is turned off, the users can see the sensitive search results that did not violate the website's community guidelines, and they can tap through an overlay so they can access blogs that are tagged as explicit, though these types of contents will be hidden on iOS.

The users with the toggle disabled will receive recommendations of sensitive content.

Some benign tags may trigger the pop-up and warn the user when the toggle is turned on. For example, the tag "submission" is banned unless you turn off the content filter in the settings. One of the causes is it contains an explicit context.

This is deemed an issue because the tag is usually used in a non-sexual way in the platform, like a user submitting a post to a blogger.

For years, Tumblr had offered the same feature that could block the adult material in the app settings. This is enabled unless a user opts to see the sensitive content.

However, that feature had been focused on removing adult content that Tumblr had before the site decided to ban them in 2018.

Tumblr said in a blog post that the latest updates could give more control to the users on the iOS app so they can create the experience that fits them, and it will allow them to explore the content they want.

Tumblr added that while they are focused on their users' experience, it will also comply with the App Store's guidelines. Last year, Tumblr blocked more than 400 search terms to comply with the App Store guideline.

