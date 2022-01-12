A new Tesla software flaw can allow hackers to control other Tesla vehicles nearby remotely. Security experts warned that this vulnerability has already affected more than 25 electric cars in around 13 countries.

Victims said that they have no idea that their zero-emission vehicles were being controlled by unknown entities.

"And yes, I also could remotely rickroll the affected owners by playing Rick Astley on Youtube in their Tesla's," said David Colombo, the security specialist who first discovered the flaw, via his official Twitter post.

I could also query the exact location, see if a driver is present and so on. The list is pretty long.



And yes, I also could remotely rick roll the affected owners by playing Rick Astley on Youtube in their Tesla‘s😂



[3/X] — David Colombo (@david_colombo_) January 11, 2022

He added that the new vulnerability can endanger the drivers of their targeted Tesla vehicles and those nearby the car.

New Tesla Security Flaw's Severity

According to Fortune's latest report, the new Tesla software issue was first discovered on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Colombo explained that this flaw could allow hackers to do different things with your car.

These include opening your windows, unlocking your doors, as well as starting your vehicle's engine. He added that online attackers could also take advantage of the newly discovered vulnerability to disable Tesla's security systems.

All these activities can lead to road accidents. For example, if the hacker remotely opened your windows or played very loud music while you on the road, this can affect your driving and cause panic in the cars near you.

New Tesla Flaw is Actually Drivers' Fault?

David Colombo clarified that the new flaw is not actually a vulnerability in Tesla's software. The security expert claimed that the drivers are the ones at fault in this new issue.

Since this is the case, Colombo added that he no longer needs to report the problem to the giant EV maker. One of the Twitter users in the comment section explained that drivers who were affected by the new issue used an open-source project called Teslamate.

He added that he then misconfigured the program, leading to the new software flaw.

