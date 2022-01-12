Tesla CyberWhistle's online listing has disappeared into thin air from the website of the EV tech giant of billionaire Elon Musk.

For now, visitors of its site are welcomed with a "Page Not Found Error 404" message instead of its actual listing.

It comes a week after the Tesla CyberWhistle was sold out in China, wherein replicas or knock-offs have been starting to sprout like mushrooms, sporting cheaper prices.

The same goes in the US, the CyberWhistle also sold out after its debut last Dec. 1, 2021, wherein its CEO and founder of Tesla urged folks to buy it instead of Apple's cleaning cloth that costs $19.

Tesla CyberWhistle Online Listing Disappears

According to the report by Tesla North, the online listing of the Tesla CyberWhistle has already disappeared from its website.

As such, those attempting to visit its page are now being redirected to an error landing page without any explanation as to why the CyberWhistle is nowhere to be found.

Tesla CyberWhistle

The CyberWhistle of Tesla carries a design that is highly inspired by the upcoming electric pickup of the Musk-led firm, the Cybertruck.

The automaker claims that the Tesla whistle features a medical-grade" stainless steel material for its body, which gave it a look that is similar to the metallic finish of the Cybertruck.

Essentially, the Tesla CyberWhistle, just like any whistle, makes a sound when its users blow air into it.

Tesla CyberWhistle in China

As per the report by Teslarati, the CyberWhistle is priced higher in China than in the United States. To be more precise, it costs up to $55.07 in the Asian country. On the other hand, here in the US, it is only to the tune of $50.

On top of that, the news outlet further noted in the same report that the whistle sold in the Chinese nation looks the same as what is available in the US.

However, it is worth noting that the Tesla CyberWhistle listing in China said that the American EV giant is not accepting any returns for the said product. It comes as the whistle "may touch the mouth" of its users.

Tesla CyberWhistle Knock-Offs

With the stocks of CyberWhistle rapidly swept off, cheaper knock-offs are now selling in China for one-third of the price of the real Tesla whistle.

Teslarati said in the same news story that some of the counterfeits were even selling for as low as $18.57, which is significantly cheaper than the legitimate one.

However, interestingly, one of the Chinese replicas went higher than the actual selling price of the CyberWhistle, which carries the price of $295.06.

