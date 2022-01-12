An official report showed that the PC market as a whole was only able to ship out half as fast as the 2021 Mac. The total annual growth for Mac was at 28.3%, with the global PC market remaining at just 14.6%.

Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro Models

The results were strongly driven by sales of the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models that went on sale back in October 2021. To add, as per Canalyst, the growth of the PC market as a whole was still remarkable, especially since it followed a COVID-19-driven year in 2020.

According to the story by 9to5Mac, 2021 was ended with a bang from the PC market since fourth-quarter shipments were able to exceed 90 million for a second consecutive row. With that, the latest data from Canalyst shows worldwide shipments on notebooks, desktops, and workstations grow by 1% year on year from 91 million units a year ago to 91 million units.

2021 Total Shipments Hit 341 Million Units

The total shipments for full-year 2021 were pulled up to 341 million units, a 15% increase from a year before and 27% compared to 2019 being the largest shipment ever since 2012. The industry also had strong revenue gains with an estimated $70 billion for its total value of Q4 shipments, an 11% annual increase over Q4 2020.

For the whole year, revenue was able to pass $250 billion in 2021 against the previous $220 billion back in 2020. The two-year compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2019 shows how dramatically the importance of PCs has increased ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

275 Million Notebooks Sold in 2021

Notebooks and mobile workstations started to lead the charge, with certain shipments of the devices growing by 16% in 2021 while reaching 275 million units. Desktop, as well as desktop workstation shipments, increased by 7% in 2021 by reaching 66 million units.

2021 was quite a watershed year in the whole history of the PC market. During that year, PC gained a strong place at certain work, learning, and even leisure uses, per the Senior Analyst at Canalys, Ishan Dutt.

28,958,000 Mac Shipments in 2021

Dutt noted that for the market to post double-digit growth over the uneasy 2020, despite the constant cloud of constraints when it came to supplying, this shows just how strong demand for PC has been over the last 12 months.

Dull also noted that taking a long-term view, the most important development of last year was the large increase in PC penetration and usage rates. PCs are being used by both younger students as well as family members, while ownership of more than one PC per person has become even more common in developed markets.

Apple was able to see its annual Mac shipments grow up to 28,958,000 in 2021 compared to its previous 22,574,000 back in 2020. The massive difference between shipments of Macs and the total PC shipments shows the huge demand for Apple Macs.

