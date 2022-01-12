Google Pay is now offering cashback promos. The tech giant firm confirmed that users could use these rewards for its merchant partners.

These include YouTube Premium, Zazzle Personalized Gifts, Men's Wearhouse, Sunday Lawn Care, OYO Hotels, and Sunday Lawn Care.

This is a great offer coming from the search engine giant, especially since Google Pay is one of the most used payment apps across the globe.

People can do a lot of things through Google Pay. They can buy essential items from grocery stores, pay for their gas, and do other stuff. This popular app allows them to do all these things without requiring a physical card.

Google Pay's Cashback Promos

According to Android Headlines' latest report, Google Pay consumers can use the offered cashback to get discounts and other rewards when purchasing items from the search engine giant's partner merchants.

These include the following:

Zazzle Personalized Gifts - $15 cashback on $75+ online

Men's Wearhouse - 2.5% cashback in-store or online

Shoes.com - 5% cashback online

Sunday Lawn Care - 20% off online

YouTube Premium - 3 months free with code (promo code is only applicable for new consumers)

OYO Hotels - 40% off redeemed online

These are not the only cashback promos offered by Google Pay. If you want to know more rewards from the payment app, all you need to do is click the "Explore" option.

How to Get Google Pay's Cashback Promos

9to5google provided the steps on you can acquire and use the cashback promo codes offered by Google Pay. To do this, you need to follow these simple steps:

The first thing you need to do is visit your account's "Explore" tab. After that, you can now scroll through the offered codes. Once you find the codes, you can now redeem them. To do this, you must click the "+" button located in the right corner of the code. Doing this will activate the cashback reward. After you activate the cashback promo code, all you have to do is visit the partner's store and purchase their offered products or services.

