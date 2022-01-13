VCR Group announced that it will be launching its first NFT restaurant in New York City which will be open for Flyfish Club members only.

To gain access to the culinary and cultural experiences, the people are required to be a token-holder of the private dining club. Besides that, two types of membership will be discussed later.

Flyfish Club is NYC's First NFT Restaurant

According to Cointelegraph, the seafood restaurant known as Flyfish Club is the first NFT restaurant in the world that would be accessible in New York City. However, those who want to try its service should wait until 2023 for its opening.

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk started this venture together with CEO David Rodolitz. Culinary director Conor Hanlon and Josh Capon, a chief culinary officer, also helped in founding the group.

When VGR was asked why it chose to jump on the NFT craze, here's what it wrote on the Flyfish Club website.

Related Article: Burger King Launches New NFT Campaign with Sweet

Flyfish Club (FFC) is the world's first member's only private dining club where membership is purchased on the blockchain as a Non-Fungible-Token (NFT) and owned by the token-holder to gain access to our restaurant and various culinary, cultural and social experiences. — Flyfish Club (@Flyfishclub) January 12, 2022

"By utilizing NFT's, FFC is able to create a loyal, member-community that we can provide special experiences for. NFT's create new modernistic financial models, which will allow FFC to deliver an exceptional and sustainable product for years to come."

Flyfish Club Memberships

Cointelegraph wrote in the same report that there are two types of memberships for those who want to avail of NFT membership. Based on the official site of the company, here's what you need to check first about them.

Regular Tier- members can access the main dining room, cocktail lounge, and outdoor space. They are also entitled to participate in special events at the Flyfish Club at $8,474 or 2.5 ETH.

Flyfish Omakase - for premium thrill-seekers, here's a pricier tier packed with more perks. Once you pay your membership under this tier, you can access all the places that are available on the regular tier. On top of that, you have an exclusive pass for the 14-seat omakase room but at $14,400 or 4.25 ETH.

VCR said that NFT holders for Flyfish Membership are free to grant non-holders a token lease that could go for a month. The website also mentioned that they could also resell it to others on top of no annual fees that will be charged.

The concept behind Flyfish Club was not the first time that VCR did. The company previously opened another NYC restaurant "Ito" which is inspired in omakase-style. The only difference between it and Flyfish is it serves even the non-members.

In another report by Tech Times, Campbell launched its NFT collection as part of its newly-launched label design. Elsewhere,

Japanese brokerage Nomura offered subscriptions for its customers through tradable crypto tokens. This would now allow them to buy and trade Italian food dishes such as chicken tortellini, pumpkin ravioli, and asparagus pizza.

Meanwhile, Clothing Brand Gap begins selling its limited-edition NFT collectibles on Tezos, Crypto Potato reported in another NFT-related story.

Read Also: Atari and Chuck E. Cheese Founder to Release NFT | Nolan Bushnell

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.