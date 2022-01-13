NVIDIA is launching a new GeForce RTX 3050 GPU that aims to stop the current problem for gamers as scalpers and miners have been buying off all available stocks at SRP, leaving conventional buyers with mostly marked-up options. Additionally, the new GPU is designed to be a budget-friendly anti-miner graphics card intended strictly for regular users.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Supply Compared to Other Budget-Friendly GPUs

As per a Chinese tech website, Board Channels, the NVIDIA RTX 3050 desktop graphics card could have a much better supply compared to the other previous "budget-friendly" GPU launches.

Aside from the Chinese tech website, Videocardz also reported that there would be more stock for other NVIDIA Ampere cards, including the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. The post headline detailed the rumors regarding NVIDIA could have sufficient supply for the initial RTX 3050.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Release Date

According to the story from TechRadar, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is expected to go on sale on Jan. 27, with the price starting from $249. However, the aftermarket cards could push the price upwards of $300.

There was only a passing glance at the GeForce RTX 3050 from NVIDIA's official CES 2022 keynote. However, one thing that's for sure is the specs of the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Specs:

8GB GDDR6 memory

Capable of achieving 18 TFLOPS of ray tracing performance

73 TFlops of tensor performance

9 TFLOPS of shader performance.

Not the Best but Caters to Another Market

However, the upcoming GPU is hardly going to be one of the best GPUs out there in the market. Instead, the graphics card targets those who want to upgrade their older hardware within a budget or for other newcomers in the PC gaming space looking for an affordable entry to the hobby.

Despite not being the "most powerful," the RTX 3050 remains most appealing as it supports DLSS and real-time ray tracing, which are two things that the previous GTX series of graphic cards from NVIDIA weren't able to do.

Read Also: Exynos 2200 Will Launch with Galaxy S22 | What Happened to the Initial Samsung Announcement?

The Global Chip Shortage

As with other previous launches, TechRadar notes that there isn't a way to know whether the availability will indeed be better compared to previous launches until it goes live itself. As seen throughout history, however, the past two years were still riddled with digital queues, website crashing, lottery systems, and scalpers still trying to use bots to buy the GPU.

As of the moment, the status of graphic cards hasn't been too good for most buyers as they are easily sold out at SRP and found being heavily marked up online. The situation came to a point where it was impossible to buy the newest graphics at below at least a 20% markup from its original price due to scalpers jacking up the prices.

Related Article: Microsoft Debuts Pluton Chip to Help Improve Security | BitLocker, Windows Hello, and System Guard

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.