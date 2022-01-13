COVID Test Restocks? PS5 Tracking Accounts Start Including Them in Their Twitter Listings

PS5 restock accounts are not only tweeting listings about Sony's console but also rapid COVID-19 test kits to U.S. citizens, according to the latest report.

Although it sounds weird for some customers, that's the reality: people are now looking for available COVID test stocks from tech retailers.

COVID Test Restocks For Real?

According to a report by Vice on Thursday, Jan. 13, several PS5 restock accounts on Twitter have started to post alerts about the availability of COVID tests, in the same way, that they tweeted about PlayStation 5 supplies.

In an interview with Motherboard via Twitter's direct message, @GPURestocks administrator said that the page thought that posting important tweets about crucial items was the right thing to do at this moment.

"Similarly, that is really all I hope to achieve with it. We can always track consoles, but doing good is part of having a meaningful community and voice." the GPU tracker added.

On the other hand, another prominent PS5 restock account, @LordofRestocks commented that they are "working diligently" to add COVID-test restocks soon on their listing.

They added that aside from Twitter, they are planning to track restocks for COVID tests through Discord. Moreover, they will monitor supplies for the kits 24/7.

In another discussion with Vice, @TargetRestock stated that they decided to expand item tracking for COVID tests. Regardless of the items, the page expressed its willingness to help people who are regularly searching for things at MSRP on select retail stores.

They added that they want to help their followers with their needs this time, even tweeting out alerts about coronavirus tests. @TargetRestock said that they do not receive commissions from the sales of these items despite posting affiliate links on their listings.

BinaxNOW COVID‐19 Antigen Self Test (2 Count) is back in stock at Walmart ($19.88) https://t.co/OFaEM96kJr pic.twitter.com/1I5TCA1rHv — PS5 Restock Alerts, Xbox, GPU Updates 🎮 GYX Deals (@GYXdeals) January 11, 2022



COVID Test Resellers as Bots

Judging from previous listings, buying a PS5 could be hard, especially with the challenge posed by semiconductor shortage. To add, it becomes even more difficult to find one because several pages are teeming with bots that people use to hoard consoles.

The case could potentially happen as well with COVID tests. Apparently, there is still no evidence about bots that purchase at-home test kits only to resell them later.

In connection to this PS5 restock issue, @LordofRestocks said that it is tough to know if the presence of bots is the reason why COVID test supplies are often out of stock. On the other hand, it could mean that these items are just high on demand, that's why people rush to buy them.

Where to Buy At-Home COVID Test Kits

Etonline listed the retailers where people can get rapid coronavirus tests. Take a look at their websites and their product pricing.

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test ($25 at Amazon)

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit ($29 at Amazon)

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test ($20 at Amazon)

Lucira Check it COVID-19 Test Kit ($75 at Amazon)

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test ($20 at Walmart)

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test ($24 at Walmart)

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test At Home Kit ($20 at Walmart)

Last week, Amazon partnered with Washington to distribute 5.5 million rapid test kits after the country hit an all-time high record of one million cases in a single day, per Tech Times.

