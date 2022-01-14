(Photo : CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

From Konami to Square Enix, video game publishers are finding more avenues to insert themselves into the blockchain/NFT questline. It's an interesting paradigm that has now only become more confusing with Sega joining the mission via its own trademarked entity, aptly coined "Sega NFT."

The entity was initially applied for via the Japan Patent Office back in December 2021. The filing likewise featured a nifty image of the new trademark's logo, serving as a baseline for what Sega's plans may well be within this ever-burgeoning space.





Only just last week amid a SEGA management meeting, Sega president and CEO Haruki Satomi stated:

"In terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E. There have been many announcement about this already including at overseas but there are users who shows negative reactions at this point."

While for players and media alike, it feels like treading slimy waters, investors are keen on the big blockchain NFT game push. As witnessed in Square Enix's endorsement of NFT-based experiences via president Yosuke Matsuda, the company's stock portfolio no sooner flourished.

Here, the appeal for publishers lies most, as avid consumers stray away from the crypto market, triple-A game studios opt instead to give it a try. Sega will no doubt pour a ton of resources into its new trademark, but it's unclear as of yet what and how these concepts will be developed.

Public opinion can already be well read via the myriad of negative responses posted under Sega Japan's Twitter announcement. But the plan may be intended for something even more, as expressed in the words on the metaverse by Satomi:

"We want to make Super Game as a game that support global and multi-platform with having a network and a community. If such a game has a competitive element called PvP, it could turn into an e-sport. Furthermore, it could become a Metaverse if it has tens of millions of downloads worldwide and a certain number of active users."

The blockchain preamble with NFTs always seemingly comes back to some sort of metaverse application. If Satomi's words can be read in line with the Sega NFT news as a whole, it could be grounds for a more rough RND space for Sega to work on its so-called multi-platform "Super Game," which on the whole sounds quite intriguing.

