The new Apple VR headset now has an estimated debut date of 2023. Recently, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple enthusiast, released his prediction back in November 2021.

He said that the new augmented reality technology of the giant iPhone maker could be released in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, new rumors said that this AR device might be delayed.

Some Apple insiders, who didn't want to be named, said that the giant tech manufacturer has some issues with its new virtual reality technology, such as overheating.

Aside from this, Apple seems to have problems with wearable cameras and software.

New Apple VR to Arrive by 2023

According to Bloomberg's latest report, the alleged issues could push the debut of Apple's new VR headset by 2023. However, the announcement is still expected to happen at the end of 2022.

As of the moment, the spokeswoman of Apple still hasn't commented about the delayed launch date. The upcoming virtual reality gadget is expected to be the next big thing for Apple.

Since it will be another category for its existing technologies, some experts claimed that the VR headset could generate additional income for the giant iPhone maker.

This is not the first time that the new wearable device has been delayed. Previous speculations claimed that the new VR/AR gadget was supposed to be released back in 2021.

However, their claims were incorrect. Right now, the issues with Apple's VR headset still make its debut an unpredictable one.

Other VR Innovations

Aside from Apple, Panasonic also announced a new VR headset called MeganeX, as reported by USA Today.

This new wearable gadget is said to be lighter than existing virtual reality headsets today. Thanks to this, consumers can easily wear it like regular glasses.

On the other hand, it also runs applications from SteamVR. If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

In other news, Oculus Quest 2 is now being investigated by the U.K. data watchdog because it lacks parental controls. Meanwhile, InWith is now working on the world's first smart contact lenses.

