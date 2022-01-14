No one knew quite the impact 2001's The Fast and the Furious would have on the big budget Hollywood film industry. Now spanning almost ten films, the most recent of which drove home with a little over $700 million at the box office, the so-called Furious saga is something of an action movie powerhouse for Universal Studios.

It all started with a lime green 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse, which now finds itself on the auction block of Mecum Auctions. The vehicle will drift into the Florida-based event in Kissimmee at an initial estimate ranging between $75,000-$125,000, which is nothing compared to Paul Walker's orange Supra that sold for $550,000 last June.

The ride comes decked head-to-toe in all of its movie upgrades, such as the Jensen CD stereo system, Sparco seats, roof scoop, and much more. Despite its relatively limited screen time, which sees the Eclipse shot to bits then exploded by the villainous Johnny Tran and his cousin Lance Nguyen, the Eclipse still remains arguably one of the most heralded pieces of memorabilia from the franchise.

The vehicle is only the sixth iteration of Mitsubishi Eclipses used in the movie and will come with a letter of authenticity from the Cinema Vehicle Services. A bullet-holed rendition of the film car is on display at the Hollywood Car Museum in Last Vegas.

Mecum writes:

"Like so many of these modern Hot Rods, the Eclipse is laden with details that often escape casual observers, like the custom sideview mirrors, the racing sport wheel which deletes the factory airbag unit and, of course, the infamous diamond-plate floor pans."

The auction house is referring to when Walker's Brian O'Conner overtakes rival Dominic Torreto (played by Vin Diesel) in a drag race. It would not only lead to both characters' everlasting friendship, but acts as a hallmark for the car itself, marking Hollywood history.

It isn't all the same as its movie counterpart, though. Buck Car No. 35, as it's called under the auction, will have automatic transmission, unlike its fictional brethren. Still, it will be a collector's delight to own and remains in perfect condition. With several more Furious movies on the near horizon, odds are those initial estimates are very low.

